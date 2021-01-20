Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darnell Riddle Ogg to Feng Yang.
Oma Prewitt to Bert Edward Goodman Jr.
Ralph Stanley Thomas to Hunter Ray Cunningham.
Matthew Morrison to Kyle Harris.
Betty Bartholomew to Jackson Hadel.
Larry Loyall to Larry Loyall.
Santine Family Trust to Roxane Chatanova.
Diane Frances Anderson to Yia Lo.
Chelsea Leigh Winn to Jack L. Brenda K. Spears Revocable Living Trust.
Northeastern State University to City of Tahlequah.
Jimmy R. Webster to Elias Dela Fuente.
Victoria Gayle Harris to Shannon Dale Ford.
Carlton G. Clark to Tedi Barnes.
Felonies
Matilda Kay Birdtail - bringing contraband into penal institute.
Joe Louis Luna - possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer, and driving left of center.
Misdemeanors
Charles Wesley Stewart - leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving under suspension, and public intoxication.
Adam Eugene Adair - domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Tiffany Lee Lewis v. Custodian of Records, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney for Cherokee County, Department of Public Safety, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Emily Coats - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Troy Locke and Trey Sampson - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Rachel Muholland - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Joseph Bryan Hurst v. Nicole Marie Hurst.
Paternity
Kara Jada Hawzipta v. Nick Jerome Brackett - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Kara Jada Hawsipta v. Matthew Randolph Factor - paternity.
Fire Runs
Jan. 16
Tahlequah FD: 11:54 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and First Street.
Tahlequah FD: 1:30 p.m., outside fire, 21439 S. 484 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:09 p.m., vehicle fire, 1830 W. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:42 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Jan. 17
Tahlequah FD: 7:05 a.m., vehicle rollover, South Highway 62/82 Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 2:39 p.m., MVA, North Grover Lane and East Allen Road.
Lowrey FD: 4:35 p.m., emergency medical response, East 670 Road.
Jan. 18
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., outside fire, North Street and Trimble Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:16 p.m., outside fire, Murrell Road and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:54 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and 801 Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.