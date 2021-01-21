Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby McAlpine III to Kevin James Blossom.
Clifton D. Hall to Molly Gean Tebow.
Chris Staples to Justin Beathard.
Rebecca Wright to Rebecca V. Wright Revocable Trust.
Gene Eloyse Phipps to Michael Joel Watson.
Sarah McClure to Raymond McGee III.
Marlin Myers to Blue Springs Properties, LLC.
Firstar Bank to 4evrmor Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
James Riley Levesque - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, violation of driver's license restrictions, failure to pay all taxes due state, failure to obey traffic control device, fail to register vessel within 30 days of purchase.
Helen Amy Laverne Jones - loiter/in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joyride and public intoxication.
Waylon R. Broom - obstruction.
Civils
Jeffrey Wayne Bigfeather v. Custodian of Records, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney for Cherokee County, and Department of Public Safety - expungement of records.
Citibank v. Kenneth Ward Ryals - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Cody Vance v. Mariah Desantis and Thomas Yingling - entry and detainer.
Cody Vance v. Michael Desantis - entry and detainer.
Rhonda Kay Gammel v. Linda Rose Gammel - entry and detainer.
Misty Ridge Management and Laura Castro v. Sue Ann Sparks - entry and detainer.
Wright Way Properties, LLC and Rebecca V. Wright v. Melissa Hernandez - petition for judgment.
James Green v. Julie Thompson - entry and detainer.
Protective Order
Christina Renee Anderson v. Preston Dean Anderson.
Divorces
James George Wilson v. Julie Kay Wilson.
Fire Runs
Jan. 19
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and Ballentine Road.
Lowrey FD: 1:54 p.m., structure fire, 13631 Highway 82C.
Tahlequah FD; 2:50 p.m., MVA, 782 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
WARE, James "Jim" B, 79, Tahlequah, banking examiner. Died Jan. 17. Visitation, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., Hungry Mountain Cemetery.
RUSSELL, Ruby L, 98, Laporte, librarian. Died Jan. 13. Graveside service, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., Mount Zion Cemetery.
O'FIELD, Bobbie Jean, 76, Tahlequah, housekeeper. Died Jan. 11. Visitation, Jan. 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
