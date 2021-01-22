Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Juan Joses Olvera Andrade to Terry D. Costner.

J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Ralph Casady.

Ella Casady to Jennifer Gay Jones.

Kendra Ann Kallenberger to Dylan J. Ellis.

B&W Property Development, LLC to Johnson Brothers Construction, LLC.

Leonard L. Walker to Nancy M. Keys.

Nona F. Burgess to James Lee Burgess.

Felonies

Odom Winston Hoffman - first-degree soliciting for murder and accessory to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Nick Allen Mabray - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Gene Allen Mabray - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Richard A. Lehman - indebtedness.

Arvest Bank v. Ronny Lee Johnson and Snap on Tools Co., LLC - replevin.

Armstrong Bank v. Gayle Hall Teel and Gayleah Teel - foreclosure.

Estate of Larry Thompson Jr. v. Larry Thomason Jr. - replevin.

Small Claims

Wright Properties v. Bridget Shea Barlow - petition for judgment.

Jesse Ray Hurst v. Sooner TV and Electronics - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Melanie Legier v. Christopher A. Blair.

Sherry Ann Degase v. Damian Wade Baldridge.

Christopher Laine Blair v. Melanie Lynn Legier.

Marriages

Colton Paul McFarland, 32, Tahlequah, and Taylor McKaye Johnson, 29, Stilwell.

Fire Runs

Jan. 19

Tahlequah FD: 2:08 p.m., outside fire, 825 W. Choctaw St.

