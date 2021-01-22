Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Juan Joses Olvera Andrade to Terry D. Costner.
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Ralph Casady.
Ella Casady to Jennifer Gay Jones.
Kendra Ann Kallenberger to Dylan J. Ellis.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Johnson Brothers Construction, LLC.
Leonard L. Walker to Nancy M. Keys.
Nona F. Burgess to James Lee Burgess.
Felonies
Odom Winston Hoffman - first-degree soliciting for murder and accessory to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Nick Allen Mabray - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
Gene Allen Mabray - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Richard A. Lehman - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Ronny Lee Johnson and Snap on Tools Co., LLC - replevin.
Armstrong Bank v. Gayle Hall Teel and Gayleah Teel - foreclosure.
Estate of Larry Thompson Jr. v. Larry Thomason Jr. - replevin.
Small Claims
Wright Properties v. Bridget Shea Barlow - petition for judgment.
Jesse Ray Hurst v. Sooner TV and Electronics - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Melanie Legier v. Christopher A. Blair.
Sherry Ann Degase v. Damian Wade Baldridge.
Christopher Laine Blair v. Melanie Lynn Legier.
Marriages
Colton Paul McFarland, 32, Tahlequah, and Taylor McKaye Johnson, 29, Stilwell.
Fire Runs
Jan. 19
Tahlequah FD: 2:08 p.m., outside fire, 825 W. Choctaw St.
