Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mary J. Shahan to Mary J. Shahan.
William Bryan Harris to Hannah Hunt.
Treva Lorene Kessler Revocable Trust to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
David A. McCollum to Joshua S. Mouse.
James E. Coleman to Lisa E. Weaver.
Felonies
Dakota Duane Soldier - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Zachariah Lake - assault and battery on police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Austin John Freeth - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Lee Berry - resisting an officer.
Teresa Michele Henson - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Leslie Cochran - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Pam Rogers - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Helen Amy Laverne Jones - larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Civils
Stella Slaton and Julie Slaton v. D.O. Wallace Champlain - medical negligence.
Small Claims
Emmett W. Thomason v. Carolyn Carver - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Robert McHaney - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Cody Cox - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Martin Evans - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Jennifer Adair - entry and detainer.
Action Loan v. Anthony R. Philpott - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Amy Calico v. Jeremy Calico.
Charles Johnathan Bell v. Barbara Beitz Bell.
Maria Christina Forkell v. William J. Forkell Jr.
Marriages
Trent Allen Johnston, 29, Proctor, and Britanie Ann Fritts, 26, Proctor.
Andrew Dreadfulwater Jr., 74, Tahlequah, and Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo, 49, Tahlequah. Robert Dewayne McelHaney, 31, Tahlequah, and Chauntel Marie Reed, 19, Tahlequah.
Jonathan Henry Burris, 30, Tahlequah, and Sheree Renee Cole, 19, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Roberto David Suarez-Soto - driving under suspension.
David Gordon Carrol - driving under suspension.
Tyler Ray Mitchell - speeding 11-14 mph over and violation of license restrictions.
Joshua Lynn Thomas - taxes due state.
Stephen Matthews - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kaleb Franklin Porter - no security vitrification and driving under suspension.
Amy Marie Nation - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher R. Shomo - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tye Bryant Johnson - no seat belt.
Tammy Jewell Standifer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Wayne Stock - speeding 26-30 mph over and no security verification.
Rebecca Ann Sharp - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Brittany Renne Dunavin - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Jarrett Lane Mell - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Eric Ross Moser - driving left of center in marked zone.
Candice J. Griffith - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Matthew Huffman - failure to have wearable personal floatation device for every person on vessel.
Santiago S. J. Baldonado - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Gary J. Broom - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wendi Michelle Weer - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Dale Harvey - no seat belt.
Logan Alexis Ross - speed not reasonable and proper.
Landen Bob Dry - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Julia Kristin Olason - improper backing.
Brandon James Poteet - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric Donald Sisco - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Abby Nicole Ellis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tia Rochelle Sallis - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Moises Zamora Franco - speeding 26-30 mph over.
John Clayton Howell - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Earlene Marie Lane - failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Zaine Gage Dyer - no driver's license.
Cesar Sierra - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Death Notices
MOON, Kathryn Lois, 96, Tahlequah, cook. Died Jan. 21. Visitation, Jan. 25, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Jan. 26, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
GANN, Gary "Foot" Keith, 55, Tahlequah, laborer. Died Jan. 17. Visitation, Jan. 25, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., wake, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Jan. 26, 1 p.m., Agent Cemetery.
