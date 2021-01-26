Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William Desouza to Martha S. Harbison.
Sharon Woods to Cora Ann Lathrop.
James T. Murphy to Carlton Clark.
Catherine Ann Leston to JTSB Investments, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Tyus James - driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding 16-20 mph over, and no driver's license.
Civils
Mitchell Lee Sisco v. In the matter of - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Christopher Haven Holmes - petition for judgment.
Red River Credit v. Clarissa Wallace - petition for judgment.
Spring Hollow Feed Mill, Inc v. Herbert Davis - petition for judgment.
Divorces
James Bowling v. Bobbie Bowling.
Fire Runs
Jan. 22
Tahlequah FD: 11:48 p.m., MVA, West Shady Grove Road and W. 720 Road.
Jan. 23
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., outside fire, 17754 W. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:31 p.m., outside fire, 19750 E. Murrell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:43 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
Jan. 24
Tahlequah FD: 9:52 a.m., structure fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:32 p.m., structure fire, 407 W. Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:54 p.m., nature gas fire, 20392 E. 756 Road.
Jan. 25
Tahlequah FD: 6:10 a.m., water rescue, Steely Hollow Road and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD; 9:22 a.m., structure fire, 16902 W. 780 Road.
Death Notices
TURNER, Dr. Donn Roger, 73, Tahlequah, D.O. Died Jan. 23. Funeral service, Jan. 27, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.