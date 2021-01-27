Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Millie Secratt Living Trust to Michael J. Franklin.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Charles Walls.
CCJM, Inc to Jordan Larue.
Erik Wilhelm to Gary Williamson.
J.D. McGowan to J.D. and Joletta Ann McGowan Revocable Trust.
Felonies
J.J. Samples - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Michael Shane Lowrey - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Gabriel Sean Gonzalez - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Blake Mounce - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and failure to to stop for yield sign.
Robert Jay Casterline - threaten to perform act of violence.
Max Nofire - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jeffery Wayne Raper - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Steven Anderson Shade - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and leaving scene of accident-unattended vehicle.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association, LLC v. Brian Smith - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kara Sridhar - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Michael Eugene Owens - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Peggy Jackson - indebtedness.
Calvary SPV 1, LLC v. Clark Ehrhardt Jr. - indebtedness.
In the matter of v. Aaron Michael Wright - name change.
Robert Suse Johnson v. In the matter of - expungement of records.
Joaquin Lopez v. Zachary Tate Wilroy - automobile negligence.
Holly Berry v. Oklahoma Gas and Electric - damages.
Arvest Bank v. Owen A. Smith - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Stevie A. Pratt - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Donnie Joe Pack - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Barbara Cooper - petition for judgment.
Fire Runs
Jan. 25
Tahlequah FD: 6:32 p.m., gas leak, 531 S. Mission Avenue.
Jan. 26
Tahlequah FD: 4:35 a.m., CO test, 19097 Turk St.
