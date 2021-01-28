Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chris B. Crittenden to United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Clint Leon Gerbitz to Kevin Benson.
Amy Retherford to Matthew Blake.
Brian Miggletto to Denise Johnson.
Misdemeanors
Christal Dawn Hamby - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures and no security verification.
Ruby Ann Swake - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Civils
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Jennie True - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Sarlynn Barlow - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Jeromie Tyler Cooper - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Marta Michelle Martin - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Mardonia Vega Salas - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Carl Scott - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Service Association v. Leslie Shivel - indebtedness.
Larry Studie v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Brooke Connie Villalobos and Benjamin Michael Reed v. William T. Looney - negligence.
Protective Orders
Lucinda Lightfoot Pate v. James Allen Nesmith.
Divorces
Stacey Jean Erwin v. Robert Blake Erwin.
Marriages
Dakota Wayne Fair, 30, Sallisaw, and Derra Denise Craghead, 31, Sallisaw.
Death Notices
FIELDS, JoAnn, 69, Oaks, immersion teacher. Died Jan. 22. Visitation, Jan. 27 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 28, 2 p.m., Long Prairie Baptist Church in Kansas, OK. Interment at Long Prairie Cemetery.
