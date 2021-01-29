Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bert Edward Goodman Jr. to Robert S. McDow.

Bryan C. Shade to Matthew B. Hodgson.

Wanda Maxine Holt Revocable Trust to Dillon Arnel.

Robert R. Smith to Mandy Keltner.

Felonies

Aimee Hood - second-degree robbery.

Margaret Ann Hall - leaving scene of fatality accident, driving under suspension, operating motor vehicle in accident without insurance, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.

Misdemeanors

Ana Lilia Aguilar - domestic abuse - assault and battery.

Allen McHenry - carrying a weapon where alcohol is served.

David Russell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Civils

State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Port city Body Shop and Gregory Stone - injunction/judgment.

Protective Orders

Billy J. Anderson v. Cody Joe Anderson.

