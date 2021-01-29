Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bert Edward Goodman Jr. to Robert S. McDow.
Bryan C. Shade to Matthew B. Hodgson.
Wanda Maxine Holt Revocable Trust to Dillon Arnel.
Robert R. Smith to Mandy Keltner.
Felonies
Aimee Hood - second-degree robbery.
Margaret Ann Hall - leaving scene of fatality accident, driving under suspension, operating motor vehicle in accident without insurance, and removing proper or affixing improper license plate.
Misdemeanors
Ana Lilia Aguilar - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Allen McHenry - carrying a weapon where alcohol is served.
David Russell - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Port city Body Shop and Gregory Stone - injunction/judgment.
Protective Orders
Billy J. Anderson v. Cody Joe Anderson.
