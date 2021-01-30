Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Paul Goolsby to Christopher Steven Simmons.
Danielle Fleming to Ruth H. Stanley.
Sue Absher Patton to JTSB Investments, LLC.
Matthew Jones to Blia Yang Vang.
Dale Wayne Harrold to Jayne Lanee Stonebarger Revocable Living Trust.
Dale Wayne Harrold to Dale Wayne Harrold.
Linda Carol Gilbert-Satterfield to Richard Melton.
Civils
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc v. Craig Philpott - indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Dulce Hernandez and Oswaldo Hernandez - indebtedness.
Robert Lee Richardson v. Troy Webster Bowline, Roy Lee Bowline, Suzanne Richardson, Molly E. Young, and James Edgar Young - quiet title.
John E. Joice Jr. and Frances Joice v. Mary M. Joice - quiet title.
John Carl Davis v. In re the name change - name change.
Newrez, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage v. William Thomas Jr., occupants of the premises, and State of Oklahoma ex rel Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Cindi Hoopingarner - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kaylae Moss v. Joshua Wayne Moss.
Divorces
Kane Ray Teague v. Mariah Collins Teague.
Dion Mattox v. Marline Mattox.
Marriages
Kala Dawn Roberts, 27, Sallisaw, and Tiffany Ann Tate, 30, Lake City.
Jeffrey James Gorajewski Jr., 20, Welling, and Madison Paige Riley, 19, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Shelly Jo Ketcher - no seat belt.
Chad Douglas Baker - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Stephanie Dawn Chuculate - speeding 15 mph over.
Michael Jayson Shook - taxes due state.
Broc Andrew Bighorse - speeding 15 mph over.
Ramona Kay Imry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Teresa Lynn Rhynes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Julie Ann Newman - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bradley Shawn Cheater - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dwayne L. Solenberg - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Francisco Moreno-Lopez - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Clayton Rivrs Bryce - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bryan Richard Kutz - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Sophia Rose Reynolds - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesika Leann Taylor - no seat belt.
Robert Jeffery Waldrop - no seat belt.
Matthew Allen Erwin - texting while operating non-commercial motor vehicle.
Sarah Kathryn May - left of center in no passing zone.
Nicholas Ross Mahaney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Larissa Oma Scott - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alex Michael Pinkerton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Cody Clay Robinson - texting while operating non-commercial motor vehicle.
Michael Walter Wagner - speeding 15 mph over.
Silvano Flores - speeding 15 mph over, expired registration, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Jose A. Vazquez-Romero - material improperly placed on vehicle windows and texting while operating non-commercial motor vehicle.
Zachary Eugene Sweet - no seat belt.
Larry Lee Burton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Paul Joseph Turner - failure to stop at red light.
Joseph Erik McGee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mikah Sky Whitecloud - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Pamela Sue Johnson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Courtney Paige Nakedhead - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aubry James Fite - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Eddy William Lee Atchison - no seat belt.
Stephen James Lowe - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Anthony Maze Sanders - speeding 15 mph over.
Sammy Justin Pratt - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Lee Vance - no seat belt.
Sandra Leigh Catron - no seat belt.
Loren Jarvis Cosper Smith - no seat belt.
Ashley Rose Hougland - no seat belt.
Chris Arnold Hougland - no seat belt.
Robert William Leroy Gibson - affixing improper license plate to vehicle and no driver's license.
Brandon Dwain Kerr - no seat belt.
Rosalene Danell Nimsey - no driver's license.
Haley Hix - taxes due state, failure to register vehicle within 30 days, no security verification, and expired driver's license.
Maya Gail Vann - expired tag.
Jarod Shane Sawney - driving under suspension.
Dwayne Neil Taulbee - taxes due state.
Matthew A. Spalding - speeding 15 mph over and driving under suspension.
Matthew Zane Hodge - affixing improper license plate to vehicle, no security verification, and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Jacob Shane Gonzalez - no driver's license.
Glen Loyd Hall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Laura Kristine Owen - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Steven James Simmons - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jamie Lynn Nall - no seat belt.
Christopher Dean Staples - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Micha Elisha Wayne O'Fields - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua John Corley - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Jesse Wade Skelton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Clint Wayne Rodgers - no seat belt.
Pax Sallenna Rosie Lowe - no seat belt.
Charles Allen York - no seat belt.
Joe William Gunter - no seat belt.
Donna Laverne Parker - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Jan. 29
Tahlequah FD: 5:07 p.m., stove fire, 160 McSpadden Court.
Death Notices
MORGAN, Dr. Charles Thomas, 89, Tahlequah. Died Jan. 29. Services are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.