Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darren Felts to Colten Boston.
Michael Friday to Michael Friday.
Henry W. Wilson to Deming Family Trust.
Davetta McIntosh to Violet Davis-Ellis, LLC.
Felonies
Dillin Michael Davis - lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
Brandon Lee Davis - felony eluding.
Misdemeanors
Jose Francisco Fuentes Jr. - violation of protective order.
Charles Lloyd Clinton - obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Amber Simon - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. David Ortiz - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Letha R. Burgess - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Martha Cummings - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Donna Sue Comer - indebtedness.
Ronald G. Hersch and Martha S. O’Bryan v. Cherokee Nation, Sacor Financial, Inc, unknown heirs, and George F. Braun - foreclosure.
Divorces
Sydni B. Fitzgerald v. Cody Edward Fitzgerald.
Shawn Ryan Vance v. Natalie Lauren Vance.
Marriages
Robert Allen Stephens, 32, Hulbert, and Priscilla Anne Burson, 31, Hulbert.
Matthew Boyd Alberty, 25, Park Hill, and Lauren Haylee Helms, 21, Park Hill.
Joseph Anthony Baldonado, 29, Park Hill, and Sidney Suzanne Cloer, 28, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Jan. 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:34 p.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:44 p.m., outside fire, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Jan. 5
Tahlequah FD: 2:03 a.m., EMS assist, 612 E. Rolling Hills Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.