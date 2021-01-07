Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to McCaleb Homes, Inc.
Betty J. Craig to Tracy R. Bowlware.
William Freeman Holderbee Jr. to Chai Yang.
U.S. Bank National Association to Sherriel L. Fiedler.
Felonies
Thomas Dewayne Mouse - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Sammy Joe Duvall - bringing contraband into jail and attempting to elude.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Edward Tait - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Dustin W. Hicks v. Delia R. Nolan-Topper - friendly suit.
Zebediaah Patrick Nofire v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Fire Runs
Jan. 5
Tahlequah FD: 4:15 p.m., outside fire, 425 E. Fuller St.
Jan. 6
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 a.m., structure fire, 320 Hickory Drive.
Death Notices
WYATT, Evelyn "Evie," Anne, 71, Tahlequah, health transcriber. Died Dec. 31. Visitation, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel.
WHALER, Kendall Eugene, 47, Tahlequah, sanitation worker. Died Jan. 1. Visitation, Jan. 7, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Jan. 8, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Crittenden Cemetery.
