Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Leslie Davenport to Lija Granan.
B&W Property Development, LLC to Johnny Deaton.
Roy Spencer to Breanna Schnitzer.
Charlie Eugene Holderbee to Charles Knifechief.
Billy L. Ford to Sang Yang.
Billy L. Ford to Jerry Pruitt.
Terry D. Warren to William Roger Ridgeway Revocable Trust.
Jacquelyn D. Khilling to Dewayne Higgins.
Dewayne Higgins to Jacquelyn D. Khilling.
Bryan Smith to Kimberly Ann Matheny.
Kyle Talor to Ellen L. Hayes.
Debra E. Proctor to Jennifer Lynn Roberson.
Misdemeanors
Riley Loren Bechtol - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Manuel Baldridge - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ronnita Bluebird - indebtedness.
Capital One Bank v. Zachariah Tyler Webster - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Sabra Ward - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Deanna Cox v. Noah Franklin Cox II.
Fire Runs
Jan. 6
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 a.m., EMS assist, 803 E. Shawnee St.
