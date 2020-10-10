Notice

Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the rest of the week.

Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Roger McClure to Frank V. Kusler.

Brian Miggletto to Matt Lee.

Chaps Classic Cars, Inc to Go Ye Village, Inc.

Douglas Sommers to Mark R. Whittmore.

Lois J. Backhaus to Steve Windler.

Cynthia L. Clary to Cynthia L. Clary.

Fire Runs

Oct. 9

Tahlequah FD: 11:24 a.m., fire alarm, 950 Seminary Ave.

Death Notices

WILSON, Carol Jean, 63, Hulbert, nurses aid. Died Oct. 2. No services planned. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

