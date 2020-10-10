Notice
Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the rest of the week.
Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Roger McClure to Frank V. Kusler.
Brian Miggletto to Matt Lee.
Chaps Classic Cars, Inc to Go Ye Village, Inc.
Douglas Sommers to Mark R. Whittmore.
Lois J. Backhaus to Steve Windler.
Cynthia L. Clary to Cynthia L. Clary.
Fire Runs
Oct. 9
Tahlequah FD: 11:24 a.m., fire alarm, 950 Seminary Ave.
Death Notices
WILSON, Carol Jean, 63, Hulbert, nurses aid. Died Oct. 2. No services planned. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
