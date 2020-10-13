Notice
The Daily Log is short because the courthouse has been closed due to COVID-19.
Fire Runs
Oct. 9
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m., outside fire, North Bryant Road and West Choctaw Street.
Oct. 10
Tahlequah FD: 6:25 a.m., EMS assistance, 310 North Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident, 21087 Stick Ross Mountain Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 7:19 p.m., outside fire, East Willis Road and South Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:55 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 10:02 p.m., outside fire, South Keller Drive and 795 Road.
Oct. 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:55 a.m., outside fire, 474 E. Willis Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 9:43 a.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:49 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:07 p.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.
Oct. 12
Tahlequah FD: 10:37 a.m., service call, 844 W. Delaware St.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Martha Marie, 89, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 9. Graveside services Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Vian, OK. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home.
