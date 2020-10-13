Notice

The Daily Log is short because the courthouse has been closed due to COVID-19.

Fire Runs

Oct. 9

Tahlequah FD: 10:18 p.m., outside fire, North Bryant Road and West Choctaw Street.

Oct. 10

Tahlequah FD: 6:25 a.m., EMS assistance, 310 North Street.

Tahlequah FD: 3:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident, 21087 Stick Ross Mountain Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 7:19 p.m., outside fire, East Willis Road and South Park Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:55 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 10:02 p.m., outside fire, South Keller Drive and 795 Road.

Oct. 11

Tahlequah FD: 3:55 a.m., outside fire, 474 E. Willis Rd.

Tahlequah FD: 9:43 a.m., fire alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 8:49 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:07 p.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.

Oct. 12

Tahlequah FD: 10:37 a.m., service call, 844 W. Delaware St.

Death Notices

JOHNSON, Martha Marie, 89, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 9. Graveside services Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Vian, OK. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you