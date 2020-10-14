Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Cynthia L. Clary to Cynthia L.Clary.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Lee Xiong.
Louis J. Backhaus to Steve Windler.
Daree Ione New to Dylan J. Williams.
Laurie Lindsey to Matthew P. Murphy.
Thomas E. Howe to Meghan Mulcahy.
O. Laverne Crisp to Houa Yang.
Justin Hackworth to Wyatt Franklin Waldrop.
Kaelen Eilenberger to Yu Rong Zhang.
Carol M. Eaton to Darrell John Cannon.
Richard G. Weyers to Mark Alan Johnson.
First Timers Inc. to Marcie McBroom.
Felonies
David Feemster - possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Torie May Robison - petit larceny.
Branson Herman - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Chance Scott Weir - possession of schedule I CDC (marijuana), possess deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Josie Cleveland - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension.
Civils
Unifund CCR LLC v. Eric Jones - indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Gladys Kozicki - indebtedness.
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union v. Brendan Wayne Coleman - indebtedness.
Writs of Habeas Corpus in the matter of Rosetta Faith Caldwell v. Skyler Allen Duane Mahar.
Small Claims
David Craig v. Leketta Lynn Vest - entry and detainer.
Paternity
Kody W. Fields v. Kasen A. Chew - child support.
Fire Runs
Oct. 12
Tahlequah FD: 9:02 p.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary.
Oct. 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:54 a.m., fire alarm, 610 N. Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.