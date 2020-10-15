Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Henry Carl Dill to Carl Dill.
SAS Construction LLC to Caleb Douthitt.
Raymond B. Whitmire to Raymond B. Whitmire.
Jack E. McDaniel to Tanya Howerton.
Glen Wendell Holcomb to Ingrid Maassen-Mayeux.
Sharon A. Garner to Melissa McCoy.
Ronald Dale Morgan to Cookson LLC.
Kimberly Simmons to Cheyenne Osburn.
Roy Spencer to Robert Kohne.
Cheyenne Tracy to Brittany Pearl Hayes.
EEP-VAP Acquisition, LLC to GPM RE, LLC.
Kondaur Capital Corporation to Hulbert Public Schools.
Misdemeanors
Jason Allen Wright - driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer, open container alcohol.
Sammy Joe Kirk - possession schedule I CDS (Marijuana), open container alcohol.
Logan Christopher Brown - stalking.
Civils
Crown Asset Management v. Merlin T. Turman - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Terry G. Huff - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Richard Edwards - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Mary Wilson, David Wilson - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Rachelle Kelson - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Carla M. Jumper - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Linda Macbride - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Gregory Holbird - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Arthur Harley - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Mary Fields - indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Jesse Smith - indebtedness.
Terry Dale Sherman Jr. v. Hazel M. Tollison, Loren A. Simmons, Connie G. Simmons, Jessie E. Simmons, William E. Simmons, Amy Hartsuck, Steven Walker, David Garner, Shelly Latta; Executors, administrators; devises, trustees and assets - quiet title.
First Baptist Church Hulbert v. Edward White (deceased), Ruth Ann Waters, Ramona Hamm, Martha Louise Perry, Unknown heirs and successors, city of Hulbert, Hulbert Public Works Authority, G.W. Starr Construction, Inc. - quiet title.
In Re v. D.Z.I. Ring, LLC - transfer of payment rights.
CitiMortgage, Inc. v. Irwin Mortgage Corp. - quiet title.
Billy Gibson v. title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Property solutions management v. Zackary Killin, all occupants - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions management v. Marinda Dersam - entry and detainer.
Property solutions management v. Tanika Black - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Charles Renee Haun - Petition for judgement.
World Finance Corp. v. Katheryn Sophia Lee Zurek - petition for judgement.
World Finance Corp. v. Christene Christie - petition for judgement.
Chance Ross v. Vincent Cordell - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Tammy Dorene Anno v. Brittany Rae Cheater - protective order.
Amber Thackeray v. Noah Jacob Thackeray - protective order.
Tyrone Bradley III v. Emily Jo Holcomb Freeman - protective order.
Janette Corine Welch v. Michael Welch - protective order.
Deanna Cox v. Noah Cox II - protective order.
Divorces
Brandy Carol Patterson v. Cory Blake Patterson - dissolution.
Brian Christopher Murray v. Charlotte Elizabeth Neugin - dissolution.
Fire Runs
Oct. 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:29 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones.
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident, North Street and Vinita Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 8:18 p.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:08 p.m., vehicle fire, North Water Street and Downing Street.
Oct. 14
Lowrey VFD: 1:48 p.m., outside fire, E. 620 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident, 1614 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
POWERS, Linda Maria (Humphrey), 62, Tahlequah, cosmetologist. Died Oct. 12. Memorial services Oct. 16, 2 p.m., at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Oct. 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MCKEE, Richard "Leon", 56, Hulbert, carpenter. Died Oct. 10. Funeral services Oct. 15, 11 p.m., at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Oct. 14 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
