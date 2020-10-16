Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mildred Davis to Mildred Davis.
Carlton G. Clark to James Jones.
Nona F. Burgess to James Lee Burgess.
Greg L. Hurt to Greg L. And Janet S. Hurt Living Trust.
Misdemeanors
Travis Weston Rodgers - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Benjamin P. Barnett - reckless conduct with firearm.
Stevie N. Starr - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Sheena Grasshopper - malicious injury to personal property.
Jacob Allen Nofire - open container beer and operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Jackie Dale Ryals - possession of paraphernalia.
Dalton Millspaugh - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Civils
Discover Bank b. Ben Carlisle - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Bryan Robinson - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Emily I. Dixon - indebtedness.
Anna Buzzard v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tara Feary v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Joseph Knight - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Rachael Curtis - petition for judgment.
Wright Properties v. Janna M. Hopkins - entry and detainer.
Jay Brown v. Troy Smith - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jesus Eligio Chapa v. Elias Saavedra Jr.
Serena White v. James Glen McCoy.
Divorces
Matthew Lucas v. Brittany Lucas.
Lisa Miesner v. Mike Miesner.
Sunny McDaniel v. Lloyd William McDaniel.
Jaime Trevino v. Feather Smith Trevino.
Jennifer Leann Camp v. Letabvian Montreal Camp.
Erica Scott v. Darrell Raye Scott.
Cheryl Sillman v. Eric Wayne Stillman.
Laci Dawn Crow v. Jonathan Joseph Crow.
Marriages
Terry Dean Smith, 46, Hulbert, and Bobbie Deann Hakes, 44, Hulbert.
Hunter James Burkholder, 20, Tahlequah, and Gabrielle Paige Walker, 19, Bunch.
