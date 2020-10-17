Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mary Ann Seago to Patricia A. Windes Revocable Trust.
Chris A. and Vicki M. Housley Revocable Living Trust to Rebekah L. Gray.
Ahmet Ozturk to Ahmet Ozturk.
Judith A. Thomas to Bios Real Estate Co.
Raymond Thomas to Richard Womack.
Greater Reach, Inc to Land Liquidators, LLC.
Land Liquidators, LLC to Land Liquidators, LLC.
James Thomas Winslow Revocable Trust to Land Liquidators, LLC.
Patrick E. Remmert to Joshua Douglas Gragg.
TPC3:20, LLC to Brandon Kilhoffer.
Felonies
Christopher Lee Jones - actual physical control and open container beer.
Misdemeanors
Trae Allen Cordell - acts resulting in gross injury and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Noah Jacob Thackeray - domestic abuse - assault and battery, malicious injury to property, threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Bank of America v. Leanare Lynn Crouch - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Zackary Beaux Ellexson - breach of contract.
Bank of America v. Cherie Ann Pennington - breach of contract.
River M. Hastings v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Steven A. Shade v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Protective Orders
Michelle Garcia v. Mitchel Lee Vann.
Miranda N. Cook v. Carl Lee Dallis.
Divorces
Stephanie Wolfe v. Ricky Leon Spencer.
Paternity
Matthew D. Lanning v. Misty R. Seymour - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Matthew Dreschler v. Kaelen Eilenberger - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Elmer Ray Winsett Jr., 58, Watts, and Theresa Lynn Bryson, 39, Watts.
Dylan Thomas Sloate, 23, Welling, and Olivia Paige Thompson, 20, Tahlequah.
Layndon Wade Begay, 26, Tahlequah, and Keana Alyssa Spalding, 25, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Chad Damian Harras - no seat belt.
Paul Gene Buckner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeni Marie Tuttle - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Braden Allen Eastham - speeding 16-20 mph over and taxes due state.
Jose Miguel Torres - no driver's license.
David Alan Thornton - no seat belt.
Donald Dean McCaslin - no seat belt.
Kyla M. Brown - no seat belt.
Nicholas Bryant Phillips - no seat belt.
Deidre Elizabeth Shelton - no seat belt.
Austin Levi Davenport - no seat belt.
Billy Roberte Rodden - no seat belt.
Edgar Alcantara-Rosales - no seat belt.
Christopher Roger Schoenfeld - no seat belt.
Tamara Lynn McMillen - no seat belt and speeding 15 mph over.
Sally Juliene Tannehill - driving left of center in marked zone.
Chelsea Renee Carey - defective/improper tires.
Cierra Grace Hendricks - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lazarus Ishmael Brown - operating a motorcycle without eye protection.
Kristina Joyce Snider - no sat belt.
Daniel Lee Faglie Jr. - driving under suspension.
Samantha Gayle Sargent - failure to stop at red light.
Kara Lynn Brimm - speeding 15 mph over.
Bradley Peter Pillay - taxes due state.
Jayce Dean Miller - driving under suspension.
Jeffery Morgan - no driver's license and expired tag.
Michael C. Parker - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Marissa Jane Cundiff - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Caroline Ruth Gunnip - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jon Garrett Beckham - speed not reasonable and proper.
Danielle Baker - taxes due state.
Brody Wayne Rainbolt - left of center in no passing zone.
Matthew Kyle Daniels - driving under suspension.
Floyd Dale Degase - driving under suspension.
Taryn Layne Howard - failure to stop at stop sign.
Breanne Nicole Taylor - speeding 15 mph over.
Chantelle Nicole Martin - taxes due state.
Michael John Henry McGregor - driving under suspension.
Casey Re Beck - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Karen Dawn Ray - no seat belt.
Nicco Ortiz Wade - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brandon Lee Davis - no seat belt.
Dalton Wayne Smith - no set belt.
Kennedy Rhiannon Bruzewski - no seat belt.
Dennis Wayne Trott - no seat belt.
Kelsey Denise Vann - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Eli Jordan Carey - no seat belt.
Amie Lynn Page - no seat belt.
Pamela Jean Benge - no seat belt.
Kenneth James Smallen - no driver's license.
Billy Charles Phillips - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Joshua Leroy Wofford - no seat belt.
Marissa Whitney Pratt - no seat belt.
Matthew James Stout - no seat belt.
Rye Leland Stanford - no seat belt.
Ariel Ranae Davis - no seat belt.
Terry Junior Hooper - no seat belt.
Austin Wade Moses - no seat belt.
James Ray Mankiller - no seat belt.
Jari Jill Frazier - no seat belt.
Lula Mae Elk - no seat belt.
Stephanie Diane Hammons - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Oct. 15
Tahlequah FD: 12:25 a.m., lifting assist, 801 Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 a.m., outside fire, East Willis Road and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:42 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:36 p.m., outside fire, 18237 W. Jones Road.
Oct. 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:35 a.m., outside fire, 18237 W. Jones Road.
Death Notices
BOLDING, Marion Frank, 63, Oklahoma City, heavy machine operator. Died Oct. 1. Graveside service, Oct. 20, 2 p.m., Citizens Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
