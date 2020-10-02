Notice

The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the remainder of the week.

Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tamara M. Brassfield to Timothy T. Ellis.

Anthony Mathews to Scott Peters.

Touchstone Property Management to Michael Harris.

Larry R. Dillon to Marcus W. Crittenden.

Small Claims

Chaffin Rental v. Melanie Legier - entry and detainer.

Fire Runs

Sept. 30

Tahlequah FD: 4:26 p.m., hazmat, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Oct. 1

Tahlequah Fire Department: 12:07 p.m., structure fire, 206 Remington Place.

