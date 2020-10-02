Notice
The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the remainder of the week.
Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tamara M. Brassfield to Timothy T. Ellis.
Anthony Mathews to Scott Peters.
Touchstone Property Management to Michael Harris.
Larry R. Dillon to Marcus W. Crittenden.
Small Claims
Chaffin Rental v. Melanie Legier - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
Sept. 30
Tahlequah FD: 4:26 p.m., hazmat, East Downing Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Oct. 1
Tahlequah Fire Department: 12:07 p.m., structure fire, 206 Remington Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.