Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc to Ann Palmer.
Merline E. Hathcoat to Becky Wright.
Daniel L. Comstock to William Worthington.
Sharp County Recreation, LLC to Norman Cobb.
Kent Presley to Billie sue Edwards Gurke.
Leonard W. Branan to Michael S. Riley.
Wallace Champlain to Shanon Renee Gower.
George Family Revocable Trust to Andrew Clinton.
John F. Obenrader to Justin Wheeler Fears.
Daniel Duane Owen to Thomas Fessler.
Civils
Bank of America v. Homer Leroy Young - breach of contract.
Sean Wayne Poe v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Joe Eric Holden - name change.
Small Claims
Carol Greenhaw v. Kimberly Duchesne - entry and detainer.
First United Loan Company v. Sandra R. Hooper - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Freddie Wayne Guthrie - petition for judgment.
First United Loan Company v. Juan Aguilar - petition for judgment.
Divorces
David Joe Seth v. Peggy Seth.
Marriages
Ryan Jace McMurray, 41, Tahlequah, and April Beatrice Kelly, 39, Tahlequah.
Sergio Sarabia, 25, Tahlequah, and Mariela Sierra, 20, Tahlequah.
Forrest Devin Barnett, 26, Tahlequah, and Shelby Lynn Holt, 18, Tahlequah.
Richard William Barton Jr., 37, Muskogee, and Jennifer Ann Motter, 40, Yukon.
Jacky Ray Hendrix II, 23, Tahlequah, and Ariana Riane Ross, 20, Tahlequah.
Franciso Javier Ortiz Sarabia, 29, Hulbert, and Daisy Vanessa Avalos, 21, Hulbert.
Weston Dale Walker, 48, Aldrich, and Lacey Tennile Tacco, 43, Oklahoma City.
Fire Runs
Oct. 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:03 p.m., alarm, 109 E. Willis Road.
Oct. 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:52 p.m., grass fire, 21385 S. 530 Road.
Lowrey FD: 3:03 p.m., outside fire, North 485 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:27 p.m., medical assist, 350 Garden Lake Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:43 p.m., electric hazard, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:54 p.m., outside fire, East Willis Road and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:18 p.m., outside fire, East Turk Street and Park Hill Road.
Oct. 18
Tahlequah FD: 7:52 a.m., fire alarm, 306 W. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 p.m., gas spill, 1528 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:44 p.m., outside fire, 21199 S. 530 Road.
Death Notices
NORSEWORTHY, Janie Lavon, 51, Tahlequah, housekeeper. Died Oct. 15. Visitation, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral Services, Oct. 23, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.