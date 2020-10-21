Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Carolyn Pont to Land Lookout, LLC.
Michael Buckner to Jia Jun Dong.
Cynthia L. Downs to Brent Barnhart.
James Patrick Morrissey to Dillon Robertson.
Juan Medina to Laura Ann Vance.
Shane M. Dorris to James Todd III.
Patricia Martin to Lesley Martin.
Felonies
Sunny Ruth Robison-McDaniel - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Jerry Lee Sappington - battery/assault and battery on police officer and public intoxication.
Colter Wesley Whittmore - unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, carrying firearm while under the influence, and public intoxication.
Misdemeanors
Steven Anderson Shade - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Brandy Nicole Tolleson - obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Elias Saavedra Jr. - assault and battery.
Dakota Lambert Tarepen - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, speeding 15 mph over, and operate vehicle with defective tires.
Amber Lorelle Gallup - failure to compel child to attend school.
Emily Ann Frits - failure to comply with compulsory education.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Terri Lynn Hayes - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Marta Ashlock - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Julie Pair - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Berry Property Rentals v. Michelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Freddie Wayne Guthrie - petition for judgment.
Will Jenkins v. Toni Birchfield - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Valerie Maher and H.M. v. Brian Nicholas Maher.
Cierra Janine Floyd v. Shawn Farron Floyd.
Divorces
Derrick Stanley v. Ashli Stanley.
Marriages
Michael Joseph Hibbs, 19, Tahlequah, and Chloe Brooks Allen, 20, Tahlequah.
Austin Charles Warwick, 26, Muskogee, and Laynnye Lea Duggan, 25, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
Oct. 19
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
