Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Carolyn Pont to Land Lookout, LLC.

Michael Buckner to Jia Jun Dong.

Cynthia L. Downs to Brent Barnhart.

James Patrick Morrissey to Dillon Robertson.

Juan Medina to Laura Ann Vance.

Shane M. Dorris to James Todd III.

Patricia Martin to Lesley Martin.

Felonies

Sunny Ruth Robison-McDaniel - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Jerry Lee Sappington - battery/assault and battery on police officer and public intoxication.

Colter Wesley Whittmore - unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, carrying firearm while under the influence, and public intoxication.

Misdemeanors

Steven Anderson Shade - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.

Brandy Nicole Tolleson - obstructing an officer, driving under suspension, and no security verification.

Elias Saavedra Jr. - assault and battery.

Dakota Lambert Tarepen - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, speeding 15 mph over, and operate vehicle with defective tires.

Amber Lorelle Gallup - failure to compel child to attend school.

Emily Ann Frits - failure to comply with compulsory education.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Terri Lynn Hayes - indebtedness.

One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Marta Ashlock - indebtedness.

Discover Bank v. Julie Pair - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Berry Property Rentals v. Michelle Rivas-Vazquez - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Freddie Wayne Guthrie - petition for judgment.

Will Jenkins v. Toni Birchfield - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Valerie Maher and H.M. v. Brian Nicholas Maher.

Cierra Janine Floyd v. Shawn Farron Floyd.

Divorces

Derrick Stanley v. Ashli Stanley.

Marriages

Michael Joseph Hibbs, 19, Tahlequah, and Chloe Brooks Allen, 20, Tahlequah.

Austin Charles Warwick, 26, Muskogee, and Laynnye Lea Duggan, 25, Muskogee.

Fire Runs

Oct. 19

Tahlequah FD: 12:55 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.

Tags

Recommended for you