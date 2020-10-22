Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dana Blevins to Koua Xiong.
Norma G. Vinyard to Rick Rose.
Cheryl D. Tarver to Coy Wood.
Lisa Dewoody Clark to Emily Epperson.
Lucinda Pate to Premier Design Renovations, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Marvin Uriza Castillo - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.
Jason Michael Copeland - petit larceny.
Leigh Harris Fucci - petit larceny.
Christi M. Berry - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
David Thomas Bates - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Joey Ray Stilwell - malicious injury to personal property.
Civils
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. David Sargent - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Benjamin Owen - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Cory Keele - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Scott Franks - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Gina Champlain - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Ryan Michael Berry - indebtedness.
Jesse Joseph Clarence Cotter v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Jaselynn E. Johnson v. Diego Ivan Medina - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Amber Shay Davis v. Jeremiah Brown.
Divorces
Christina Robbins v. Michael Robbins.
Sonja L. Brehon v. Jamie N. Brehon.
Sandra Case v. Roger Case.
Marriages
Jobe Van Wells, 26, Park Hill, and April Ann York, 25, Park Hill.
Colin Zachary White, 29, Tahlequah, and Samantha Danae Christie, 30, Fort Gibson.
Brandon Mitchell Thorne, 22, Park Hill, and Caitlin Paige Kelley, 20, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Oct. 20
Tahlequah FD: 10:09 p.m., CO2 test, 102 S. Harrison Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:06 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Death Notices
MASTERS, Terry Horton, 60, Tahlequah, Journeyman painter. Died Oct. 15. Visitation, Oct. 21 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
