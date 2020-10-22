Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Dana Blevins to Koua Xiong.

Norma G. Vinyard to Rick Rose.

Cheryl D. Tarver to Coy Wood.

Lisa Dewoody Clark to Emily Epperson.

Lucinda Pate to Premier Design Renovations, LLC.

Misdemeanors

Marvin Uriza Castillo - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no driver's license.

Jason Michael Copeland - petit larceny.

Leigh Harris Fucci - petit larceny.

Christi M. Berry - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

David Thomas Bates - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.

Joey Ray Stilwell - malicious injury to personal property.

Civils

Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. David Sargent - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Benjamin Owen - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Cory Keele - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Scott Franks - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Gina Champlain - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Assoc. v. Ryan Michael Berry - indebtedness.

Jesse Joseph Clarence Cotter v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Small Claims

Jaselynn E. Johnson v. Diego Ivan Medina - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Amber Shay Davis v. Jeremiah Brown.

Divorces

Christina Robbins v. Michael Robbins.

Sonja L. Brehon v. Jamie N. Brehon.

Sandra Case v. Roger Case.

Marriages

Jobe Van Wells, 26, Park Hill, and April Ann York, 25, Park Hill.

Colin Zachary White, 29, Tahlequah, and Samantha Danae Christie, 30, Fort Gibson.

Brandon Mitchell Thorne, 22, Park Hill, and Caitlin Paige Kelley, 20, Park Hill.

Fire Runs

Oct. 20

Tahlequah FD: 10:09 p.m., CO2 test, 102 S. Harrison Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:06 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.

Death Notices

MASTERS, Terry Horton, 60, Tahlequah, Journeyman painter. Died Oct. 15. Visitation, Oct. 21 at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Oct. 22, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.

