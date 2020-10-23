Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert Lewis Alsup to Jeffery Cruz.
James S. Collins to Shawn Wallace.
Clarence R. Mathis to Wallace and Margaret Champlain Revocable Trust.
Doyle Gower to Billy Joe Anderson.
D.J. Jamall, LLC to Joshua J. Alley.
Gary Michael Ballard to Jamie L. Hummingbird.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Jam Interests, LLC.
Felonies
Robin Leeann Cochran-Vead - cruelty to animals and reckless conduct with firearm.
John Kevin Taylor Jr. - possession of stolen vehicle.
Matthew Daniel Lanning - domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.
Misdemeanors
Loni Lee Thompson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Chance Warren Samuel Wood - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Caden Marius Martin - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, speeding 11-14 mph over, and no driver's license.
Civils
Citibank v. Lee Hilton - breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. David Wilson - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Samuel Ramirez-Martinez - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Rebecca Krueger - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jan Goingsnake - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Treva Porter - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Frank Joseph Samp - indebtedness.
Matthew Dodge v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Divorces
Michelle Gregory v. Billy Gregory.
Holly Bess Beaver v. Tande Lynn Bell Beaver.
Marriages
Rodney Wilson Baker Jr., 28, Proctor, and Brittany Kaye Stump, 24, Proctor.
Tylan Lane Tinsley, 25, Welling, and Jessyca Delaney Burton, 24, Welling.
Jeramy Curtis Langston, 44, Tahlequah, and Emily June Mason, 43, Tahlequah.
Tiron Edward Rattlinggourd, 24, Tahlequah, and Jaycie Dawn Harvey, 24, Tahlequah.
Christopher Jason Boals Jr., 21, Welling, and Rachel Marie Wellington, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:09 a.m., EMS assist, West Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 9:45 a.m., electrical hazard, 1101 S. Muskogee Ave.
