Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joy Swanson Labar to Jeffery S. Small Living Trust.
Charlotte E. Neugin to Lea Humphrey.
Joe Hughart to Nancy Vue.
Robert W. Buchanan to Robert W. Buchanan Trust.
Carol Parrish-Harra to James Fox.
Robby R. Purdom to Jennifer Riley.
Ballew Land Co., LLC to Ronnie Sanderson.
Glen Eugene Clark to Lisa Augustine.
Felonies
Noah Franklin Cox II - assault and battery on EMS worker, acts resulting in gross injury, and obstructing an officer.
Jacob Lee Neugin - second-degree burglary and assault and battery.
Donna Ann Whittmore - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and no security verification.
Kelsey Garrett Wells - second-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Marcial Diaz-Lopez - driving under the influence, no driver's license, and failure to display lighted lamps on vehicle when required.
Bronson Dean Blackburn - obstructing an officer.
Marco Antonio Anguiano - reckless conduct with firearm and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.
Brandi Michelle Blossom - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, taxes due state, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberlyn Carpenter - reckless conduct while in possession of a firearm and public intoxication.
Crystal Aboytes - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jeremy Wayne Ashley - failure to compel child to attend school.
Christopher Edward Ballard - failure to compel child to attend school.
Lois I. Freeman - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving left of center.
Rachel Collins - failure to compel child to attend school.
Danielle French - failure to compel child to attend school.
Daniel Ramon Helvy - failure to compel child to attend school.
Ladonna Kay Killin - failure to compel child to attend school.
Byron Lytle - failure to compel child to attend school.
Juan Medina Marquez - failure to compel child to attend school.
Miriana Mendieta - failure to compel child to attend school.
Angelia Swimmer - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Jessie Skinner v. Briar Eugene Pettit - friendly suit.
Small Claims
World Finance v. Kasha Dawn Cummings - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kasey Sue Weeden v. Justin T. Cramer.
Camilla Lyman v. Aaron Von Grider.
Amanda Wheeler v. Michael Goodard.
