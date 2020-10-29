Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bryan Shade to Robyn Nichole Remmers.
John Baldwin to James McLain.
Felonies
Steven Douglas Clay - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Misdemeanors
Amy Travis - failure to compel child to attend school.
Roberto David Suarez-Soto - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert Vance - failure to compel child to attend school.
Michael Jay Potts - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, transporting an open container, violation of driver's license restrictions, and no security verification.
Civils
Citibank v. Elaine K. Wolfe - indebtedness.
Autovest, LLC v. Bobbi Shirrel - breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Brenda Lee Ortiz - indebtedness.
Hang Bui v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Bill Wilcoxen v. Nathan Rivers - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Shonda Latice Keeling v. Travis Lynn Keeling.
Kylie Kaay Hobbs Haney v. Ty Blaine Miller.
Divorces
Brittany Isaacs v. Cody Isaacs.
Amanda McLemore v. James Gregory Campbell.
Fire Runs
Oct. 26
Tahlequah FD: 3:07 p.m., MVA, East Rogers Drive and South Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:53 p.m., service call, 2438 W. Fox St.
Oct. 27
Tahlequah FD: 10:48 a.m., MVA, East Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 1:04 p.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 10:42 a.m., fire alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.