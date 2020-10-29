Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bryan Shade to Robyn Nichole Remmers.

John Baldwin to James McLain.

Felonies

Steven Douglas Clay - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Misdemeanors

Amy Travis - failure to compel child to attend school.

Roberto David Suarez-Soto - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Robert Vance - failure to compel child to attend school.

Michael Jay Potts - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, transporting an open container, violation of driver's license restrictions, and no security verification.

Civils

Citibank v. Elaine K. Wolfe - indebtedness.

Autovest, LLC v. Bobbi Shirrel - breach of contract.

Synchrony Bank v. Brenda Lee Ortiz - indebtedness.

Hang Bui v. In re the name change - name change.

Small Claims

Bill Wilcoxen v. Nathan Rivers - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Shonda Latice Keeling v. Travis Lynn Keeling.

Kylie Kaay Hobbs Haney v. Ty Blaine Miller.

Divorces

Brittany Isaacs v. Cody Isaacs.

Amanda McLemore v. James Gregory Campbell.

Fire Runs

Oct. 26

Tahlequah FD: 3:07 p.m., MVA, East Rogers Drive and South Park Hill Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:53 p.m., service call, 2438 W. Fox St.

Oct. 27

Tahlequah FD: 10:48 a.m., MVA, East Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 1:04 p.m., fire alarm, 920 Seminary Ave.

Oct. 28

Tahlequah FD: 10:42 a.m., fire alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.

