Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dom Vincent Hulot to Marc L. Kuemmerlein.
Mark Sweeney to Warren Lupton.
Euva D. Dill to Donald Lee Fine.
Cyndi Tucker-Brown to Nathan L. Jackson.
River Valley Construction, LLC to Crystal Sides.
Johnann Lubeck to Amy Coon.
Nina Murphy to Rock Ridge Trust.
Kimball Curtis Gray to Kimball C. Gray Trust.
Citibank to Oklahoma Production Center.
Felonies
Bill Ryan Buffalomeat - child neglect.
Misdemeanors
Dasan Duane Sands - public intoxication.
Dante Marquist Williams - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bill Ryan Buffalomeat - reckless conduct with firearm and public intoxication.
Adriana Chavez - obstructing an officer.
River M. Hastings - driving under the influence by a person under 21, open container alcohol, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Nathan L. Soap - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Barajas Lucas - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Jager Lee Sololosky - reckless conduct with firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Civils
Joe Charles Bailey v. Brent Lowry, Heather Lowry, and Total Hearing, Inc - breach of contract.
Robert Eugene Clark II v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Liberty Finance, Inc v. Kevin Duane Botts - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Veronica Joyce Kirkendall v. Troy Lee Thomason.
Divorces
Kristen Pendergraft v. Trisha House.
