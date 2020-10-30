Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Dom Vincent Hulot to Marc L. Kuemmerlein.

Mark Sweeney to Warren Lupton.

Euva D. Dill to Donald Lee Fine.

Cyndi Tucker-Brown to Nathan L. Jackson.

River Valley Construction, LLC to Crystal Sides.

Johnann Lubeck to Amy Coon.

Nina Murphy to Rock Ridge Trust.

Kimball Curtis Gray to Kimball C. Gray Trust.

Citibank to Oklahoma Production Center.

Felonies

Bill Ryan Buffalomeat - child neglect.

Misdemeanors

Dasan Duane Sands - public intoxication.

Dante Marquist Williams - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bill Ryan Buffalomeat - reckless conduct with firearm and public intoxication.

Adriana Chavez - obstructing an officer.

River M. Hastings - driving under the influence by a person under 21, open container alcohol, and speeding 11-14 mph over.

Nathan L. Soap - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Barajas Lucas - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no driver's license, and no security verification.

Jager Lee Sololosky - reckless conduct with firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and carrying firearm while under the influence.

Civils

Joe Charles Bailey v. Brent Lowry, Heather Lowry, and Total Hearing, Inc - breach of contract.

Robert Eugene Clark II v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Small Claims

Liberty Finance, Inc v. Kevin Duane Botts - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Veronica Joyce Kirkendall v. Troy Lee Thomason.

Divorces

Kristen Pendergraft v. Trisha House.

