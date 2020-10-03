Notice
The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the remainder of the week.
Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Asia Chaudhry to Jerry L. Catron.
Premier Design and Renovations, LLC to Travis S. Longacre.
Brandon L. Centman to Brandon Centman.
Michael Hundley to Brandon Ollar.
Benny Pierce Stevenson to Marty Stevenson.
John L. Carter to Lake Tenkiller Harbor Owners.
Christopher David Daniels to Travis J. Hudson.
Davis S. Fine to David R. Wycoff.
Vincent K. McDaniel to Porshoua Y. Lee.
Kendra Ann Kallenberger to Kendra Ann Kallenberger.
Jerry Kelly to Kia Her.
Charity Johnson to Lisa Cunningham.
Fire Runs
Oct. 1
Lowrey FD: 1:37 p.m., grass fire, North 450 Road.
Death Notices
BUCKHORN, Jim "Leonard", 77, Kansas, welder. Died Sept. 28. Visitation, Oct. 4, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Oct. 5, 1 p.m., Cedar Tree Cemetery.
POTTS, James Lee, 52, Hulbert, Cherokee Nation Housing inspector. Died Sept. 30. Graveside service, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Lost City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
WALKER, Gertrude May, 88, Tahlequah, nursery worker. Died Sept. 30. Visitation, Oct. 4, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Oct. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
