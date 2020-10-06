Notice

The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Barbara J. Smith to Barbara R. Lowe.

Caliber Home Loans, Inc to Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Archie Leon Davis to Hainzinger Investments, Inc.

Lisa Dewoody Clark to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.

William F. Brandt III to WB3 Family Trust.

Chance A. Adams to Chance A. Adams.

Fire Runs

Oct. 2

Tahlequah FD: 3:21 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.

Oct. 3

Tahlequah FD: 2:06 p.m., MVA, North Oklahoma Avenue and East Downing Street.

Oct. 4

Tahlequah FD: 4:20 p.m., outside fire, Fourth Street and Highway 82.

