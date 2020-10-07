Notice
The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed due to multiple COVID-19 cases.
Fire Runs
Oct. 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:56 a.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 1:53 p.m., fire alarm, 21834 S. Jules Valdez Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:15 p.m., fire alarm, Muskogee Avenue and Morgan Street.
Oct. 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:51 a.m., EMS assist, 20538 S. Timber Trail.
Tahlequah FD: 10:00 a.m., EMS assist, 310 North St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:11 a.m., MVC, Willis Road and Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 10:28 a.m., EMS assist, 1620 S. Muskogee Ave.
