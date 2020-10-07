Notice

The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

Fire Runs

Oct. 5

Tahlequah FD: 10:56 a.m., outside fire, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.

Tahlequah FD: 1:53 p.m., fire alarm, 21834 S. Jules Valdez Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:15 p.m., fire alarm, Muskogee Avenue and Morgan Street.

Oct. 6

Tahlequah FD: 8:51 a.m., EMS assist, 20538 S. Timber Trail.

Tahlequah FD: 10:00 a.m., EMS assist, 310 North St.

Tahlequah FD: 10:11 a.m., MVC, Willis Road and Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 10:28 a.m., EMS assist, 1620 S. Muskogee Ave.

