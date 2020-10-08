Notice
The Daily Log is limited due to courthouse offices closed the remainder of the week.
Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steve Tiner to Mindy M. Hendrix.
Karl R. Baker to Billy Vinson.
Homes by Zenith, LLC to Chad E. Reynolds.
Amy L. Williams to Nikolas Taylor Huck.
Amy L. Williams to Lindsey David Williams.
Jane E. Stanley to Hubbard Stanley.
Anthony G. Wike to Jay Stovall.
Robert L. Karr to Kelly Browder.
Guillermo Landaverde to Baylee R. Ratliff.
Terry Leep to Kayley Eubanks.
Bruce Lynn Lair to Mergim Shala.
Paul Lynn Burton to Sherri McCasland.
Melody Rae Burton to Sherri McCasland.
Heath Hopkins to Sheila Fritts.
Death Notices
GIRDNER, Vernile, 77, Cookson, homemaker. Died Oct. 4. Graveside service, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. at Bunch Cemetery.
HACKWORTH, Mildred Drucilla, 97, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Oct. 3. Graveside service, Oct. 9, 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Enid.
SEGRAT, Verlie Berniece "Sug", 93, Proctor, dietician specialist. Died Oct. 5. Visitation, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
