Court Report
Warranty Deeds
M&A Holdings, LLP to Pudewa Holdings, LLC.
Gilliam Family Revocable Trust to Justin Lee Cole.
Randy Earl Trammel to Mathew Lawrence.
Felonies
Sammy Beaver - forgery in the second degree and larceny from the house.
Nick Allen Mabray - forgery in the second degree.
James Riley Levesque - larceny of an automobile and petit larceny.
Aaron Matthew McGinnis - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Dakota Roland - malicious injury to property.
Adam Eugene Adair - petit larceny.
Timothy David Roberts - uttering a forged instrument and obstructing an officer.
Aaron Michael McCool - malicious injury to personal property.
Phillip L. Barnoski - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Haden Ray Webster - uttering a forged instrument.
Small Claims
Brad Hix v. Norma Romain - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Maria Isabel Leatherwood v. Christopher L. Leatherwood.
Ira M. Yantz v. Joyce M. Barnes.
Jimmy Charles Wright Jr. v. Sheila D. Wright.
Marriages
Bobby Gene Wilson, 33, Stilwell, and Renee Marie Jackson, 36, Stilwell.
Garry Roger Boring, 64, Tahlequah, and Mary Alice Boring, 58, Tahlequah.
Joshua Randal Baker, 31, Tahlequah, and Brianna Michelle Wheat, 19, Tahlequah.
JD Lowrey, 35, Tahlequah, and Kayla Lyn Lee, 30, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
James Bybee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffery Alan Ravellette - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charles Earl Bumgarner - speeding 15 mph over.
Tomas Gonzalez - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under revocation.
Jamie Yvone Loftin-Cole - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jonathan Noel Tavarez - speeding 36 mph over.
Kileigh Rishelle Smith - speeding 36 mph over.
Jamie Lynn Wright - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mateo Taylor - no driver's license and no seat belt.
Helen Louise Cole - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Hailee Michele Rutherford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cordell Thomas Miller - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jaylin Dashuan Coleman - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Andres Rangel-Hernandez - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Aidan Hale Coleman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Marian Jessica Parker - taxes due state.
Erin Ashlee McClure - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gabriell Sharee Clayton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jimmy Lynn Stinson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mitchell Robert Hosty - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Tanner Scott Swafford - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zachary Allen Cessna - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jacob Austin Fields - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Filiberto Aguilar - speeding 11-14 mph over and no driver's license.
Emily Sue Bassett - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jonathan Edward Britton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Roy Gale Ratliff - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eric Calvin Spears - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Monroe Tucker - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kolby Alexander Martin - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Scott Allen Sheets - failure to stop at stop sign.
Diana Lynn Smith - speed not reasonable and proper.
Brandy Whitson - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Shantale Shawnna Domondo Smith - no driver's license and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Shawn William Wallace - taxes due state.
Latroya Marie Grayson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Madison Kae James - taxes due state and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Richard Leon Rose - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Joshua Lee McCollum - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Mohd N. Abuainein - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Antonio De Jesus Magareno Garcia - improper overtake on right lane, no driver's license, and no security verification.
Trudy Yvonne Welch - speeding 15 mph over.
Randy Dewayne Studie - driving under suspension.
Tyson Kane Caughman-Cochran - taxes due state.
Jerry Wayne Bruner - driving under suspension.
Jeri Lynn Paden - failure to yield from street.
Zachary Ward Allen - speeding 15 mph over.
Christopher James Robbs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amber Dawn Owens - speeding 15 mph over.
Christopher Lee Webster - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tayleur Raye Pickup - speeding 15 mph over, no driver's license, and no seat belt.
Walker Lee Scott - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Marlene W. Turley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Santiago Adrian Valdez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Logan Tate Furnish - reckless driving.
Josiah Alan Factor - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Jalen Blackhawk Allen - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jalen William Watson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tiffany Ann McClure - no seat belt and no security verification.
Davi Paul Brown - no seat belt.
Somantha JoAnn Kester - open container beer.
Levi Richmond Diffee - driving under suspension.
Russell Wayne Kirk Jr. - driving under suspension.
Rebecca Lynn Dunlap - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeremiah Augustus Chuculate - failure to stop at red light.
Brent Dean Marshall - no seat belt and driving under revocation.
Barry Damon Belindo - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mayliah Carlyn Walton - speeding 16-20 mph over, no driver's license, affixing improper license plate to vehicle, and expired registration.
Thomas Floyd Spears - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 10:55 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Oct. 29
Tahlequah FD: 3:00 a.m., structure fire, 309 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:02 p.m., fire alarm, 620 Seminary Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m., MVA, Bertha Parker Bypass and Ross Street.
Oct. 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 a.m., structure fire, 16974 W. 785 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:49 a.m., fire alarm, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 a.m., service call, 1119 Hilcrest Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:32 a.m., vehicle fire, 692 S. Stonebrook Drive.
Death Notices
SANDERS, Gerald Don, 57, Muskogee, street department worker. Died Oct. 23. Visitation, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
