Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William L. Berry to Shadow Hardbarger.
Susan M. Smith to Gilberto Gabriel Garcia Balcazar.
Charlie Poteet to Charlie Poteet.
Earl L. Howard to Robert Buchanan.
Felonies
Loni Lee Thompson - assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting an officer, public intoxication.
Gilbert Monty Holmes - larceny from the house and unauthorized use of credit card.
Karl Hulcher - attempted kidnapping.
Luis Vasquez - lewd molestation.
Misdemeanors
Benjamin Thomas Carlisle - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, unsafe lane use, and open container alcohol.
Christopher David Daniels - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container alcohol, failure to stop for yield sign.
Jillian Hagle - failure to compel child to attend school.
Elizabeth Moore - failure to compel school attendant.
Nathan Scott Linch - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Katherine Dry - failure to compel child to attend school.
Mandie Brooke Bell - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Nora Lizeth Castillo - failure to compel child to attend school.
Gayle Hale - failure to compel child to attend school.
Valentina Nez - failure to compel child to attend school.
Andrea L. Jackson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Christopher Walker - failure to compel child to attend school.
Kimberly Wheeler - failure to compel child to attend school.
Amber Lorelle Gallup - failure to compel child to attend school.
Geeaneka Victoria Gifford - failure or neglect to compel child to attend school.
Bryce Terry Crawford - trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Borislave Fileva Dimova v. Lloyd Walls - quiet title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Curtis Zachary Taylor Randall - petition for judgment.
Scholars Inn v. Emily Coats - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Louis Andrew Griggs, 26, Tahlequah, and Faith Elizabeth Henry, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 6
Tahlequah FD: 12:00 a.m., grass fire, Park Hill Road and Turk Street.
Tahlequah FD: 10:36 a.m., structure fire, 400 W. Willis Road.
Nov. 7
Tahlequah FD: 4:50 p.m., service call, East Shawnee Street.
Tahlequah FD: 4:50 p.m., outside fire, West 775 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:01 p.m., service call, 1496 Brandy Lynn Lane.
Nov. 8
Tahlequah FD: 5:31 p.m., MVC, Highway 51 and North Limbsey Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 7:36 p.m., fire alarm, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:05 p.m., service call, 715 N. Oklahoma Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:31 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Nov. 9
Tahlequah FD: 3:50 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Willis Road.
Death Notices
MCKEY, Becky, 78, Hulbert, custodian. Died Nov. 4. Visitation, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., Hulbert School Gymnasium.
