Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Chris R. Curry to Neon Flamingos, LLC Series 514.
Indian Hills Estates Development, LLC to McCaleb Homes, Inc.
Jyme Janelle Lowe to Matthew Nunley.
Lista Watkins to Jayme J. Vaughn.
Teresa L. Hughes to Steven Springwater.
Joyce C. Ramutis to Thomas Hodges.
Jarrett Hutton to Sandra Kirby.
Don Orourke to Susan Saviano.
Davetta McIntosh to Violet Davis-Ellis.
Davetta McIntosh to Violet/Rose Davis, LLC.
Davetta McIntosh to Rose Davis, LLC.
Darrel B. Loden to Jasen Wright.
Clearwater Ridge, LLC to Debbie R. Klein.
Henry Alvin Jennings Jr. to Billy Byers.
Alonso Zamora Vasquez to Ricky D. Moss.
Felonies
Albert Lee Barnes - unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, no security verification, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no driver's license.
Antonio Mancinas - third-degree burglary and molesting a motor vehicle.
Camden Dale Barker - trespassing after being forbidden.
Jacob Graham - trespassing after being forbidden.
Noah Webb Layne - trespassing after being forbidden.
Logan Christopher Brown - attempting to Elude and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael E. Goddard - domestic abuse - assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Anna Mi-Ska Walker - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Rubin Torres-Gonzalez - resisting an officer.
Civils
Citibank v. Devin Dry - indebtedness.
MidFirst Bank v. Luis Angel Carrascal - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Clive Dewise Cochran - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Celetha Coburn - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Hillary Locke - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Jonathan Riddle - breach of contract.
Blaine Garrett Jones v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Jacob A. Morris - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Delandy Jean Russell v. Issac Dean Russell.
Brennen Adison Jiles v. Issac Dean Russell.
Divorces
Tonya Willene Colston v. Raymond Dean Colston.
Fire Runs
Nov. 9
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:14 p.m., outside fire, Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:26 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:29 p.m., outside fire, 901 E. Diedrick Lane.
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 3:55 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 p.m., MVA, 1581 S. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.