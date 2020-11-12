Court Report

Felonies

Linvel Luther Powell - unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Nika Daniel Alexander - conjoint robbery.

Small Claims

Mary V. Gage v. Joey Choate - entry and detainer.

Robert Moore v. Dustin Skaggs - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Lorry Dale Moore v. Fernando Lopez.

Divorces

Daisy Mae Brown v. Geary Brown.

Sherrie L. Sapp v. Patrick W. Sapp.

Fire Runs

Nov. 10

Tahlequah FD: 9:31 p.m., alarm, 604 Lewis Ave.

