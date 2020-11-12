Court Report
Felonies
Linvel Luther Powell - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nika Daniel Alexander - conjoint robbery.
Small Claims
Mary V. Gage v. Joey Choate - entry and detainer.
Robert Moore v. Dustin Skaggs - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Lorry Dale Moore v. Fernando Lopez.
Divorces
Daisy Mae Brown v. Geary Brown.
Sherrie L. Sapp v. Patrick W. Sapp.
Fire Runs
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 9:31 p.m., alarm, 604 Lewis Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.