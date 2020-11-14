Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas K. Clark to Thomas K. Clark.
Robert Moates to Ethan Henley.
Eric N. Fleck to United Keetoowah Band Housing Department.
Brian Miggletto to Andy L. Hedge.
Brent A. Ballew to Deed Ventures, LLC.
Brenda V. Harper to Bryan Crittenden.
Embrace Home Loans, Inc to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Felonies
Joshua Keith Mouse - possession of stolen vehicle, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, altering license plate/decal, and driving under suspension.
Kerrie Renee Fox - assault and battery on emergency medical technician, threaten to perform act of violence, and disturbing the peace.
Misdemeanors
Ryan Keith Young - negligent homicide and negligent homicide.
Jose Reyes Ortega - failure to compel child to attend school.
Kelsey O'Field - failure to compel child to attend school.
Amanda Renee Newman - failure to compel child to attend school.
Savannah Fergusion - failure to compel school attendant.
Jeffery M. Morgan - failure to compel child to attend school.
Angela L. Squirrel - failure to compel child to attend school.
Pamela Dean Byrd - failure to compel child to attend school.
Nena Kay Bailey - failure to compel child to attend school.
Chelsea Marie Fishinghawk - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Bill James - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group, LLC v. Lynette Matthews - indebtedness.
Michael Campana v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Illinois River Ranch, LLC v. Andrew Waldron, Amy Waldron, Hudak Brokerage and Development, and Brad Kenyon - receivership.
Steven Douglas Clay v. Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Tanika Black - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Lacee Michelle Fielden v. Caleb Paul Fielden.
Marriages
Michael Wayne Hood Jr., 30, Park Hill, and Juanita Marie McAndrews, 26, Park Hill.
Christopher Blade Moore, 21, Westville, and Chares Elaine Tidwell, 21, Stilwell.
Traffic Report
Barbara Sue Carroll - failure to yield while turning.
Elliot Christian Taylor - failure to stop at stop sign.
Caden Todd Bunch - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Duane Clayton - no seat belt and no security verification.
Savana Anmarie McGee - driving under suspension and failure to stop at stop sign.
David Michael Stewart - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Robert Donald Myers - driving under suspension, no security verification, and taxes due state.
Stephanie D. Sims - no security verification and taxes due state.
Kole I. Hoover - operate ATV on roadway.
Avery Nicole Tubb - no seat belt.
Terry S. Vanderpool - no seat belt.
Colton Tre Krokroskia - no seat belt.
Heather Lea Harris - no seat belt.
Michael Paul Metzger - no seat belt.
Irenne Katrina Popa - no seat belt.
Daniela Sierra - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bobby Warren Breland - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Charles Leslie Stout - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Collin Ray Tidwell Gonzalis - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Andrew James Scroggins - no security verification.
Fire Runs
Nov. 12
Tahlequah FD: 2:44 p.m., smoke investigation, 1909 S. Muskogee Ave.
Nov. 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:45 a.m., EMS assist, 1300 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:22 a.m., alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:39 a.m., outside fire 25396 S. Welling Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.