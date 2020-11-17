Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Randy Rice to Ross L. Moser.
Chester Barton to Timothy Quinton Barton.
Riley C. Steeley to Daniel Patrick Taylor.
Johnny L. Bell Jr. to Ladina R. Shearrer.
Margaret E. Hodge Quiett to Adam Matthew O'Daniel.
Misdemeanors
Cameron Nicole Chaffin - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Aaron Lee Foreman - possess, deliver, sell, or manufacture drug paraphernalia and used vehicle or trailer-failure to obtain registration and title.
Jason Daniel Sam - public intoxication.
Civils
Darrell Frisbie v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Divorces
D.A. Haney v. N.L. Haney.
Shonda L. Keeling v. Travis Lynn Keeling.
Marriages
Dakota Eugene Collins, 23, Locust Grove, and Nicole Ann Booker, Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
Nov. 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 p.m., MVA, 1701 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:16 p.m., outside fire, 1145 Wilcox Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.
Nov. 14
Tahlequah FD: 4:27 p.m., EMS assist, 1308 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 p.m., MVA, East Ross Street and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 6:07 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Nov. 15
Tahlequah FD: 9:44 a.m., alarm, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:47 p.m., smoke investigation, 410 Academy St.
