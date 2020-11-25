Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Everlast Custom Homes, LLC to Kathleen Brookings.

Steve O. Moschak to James L. Cosby.

Jeard C. Ballew to Justin J. Vann.

Jerry Wayne Copeland to Ashley Bruner.

Denise Dawn Johnson to Brandon E. Hyslope.

Kelli L. Guy to Skyler Dell Perry.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Donald Lee Hensley Jr. - petition for judgment.

Marriages

Jacob Andrew Hume, 24, Sallisaw, and Jaycee Paige Chandler, 23, Checotah.

