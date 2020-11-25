Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Everlast Custom Homes, LLC to Kathleen Brookings.
Steve O. Moschak to James L. Cosby.
Jeard C. Ballew to Justin J. Vann.
Jerry Wayne Copeland to Ashley Bruner.
Denise Dawn Johnson to Brandon E. Hyslope.
Kelli L. Guy to Skyler Dell Perry.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Donald Lee Hensley Jr. - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Jacob Andrew Hume, 24, Sallisaw, and Jaycee Paige Chandler, 23, Checotah.
