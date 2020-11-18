Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert L. Hagar to Hagar Rentals, LLC.
Donna B. Ramsdell to John M. Thompson.
John P. Bode to Kim Dawson Revocable Trust.
Linda Ketcher Goodrich to Evan S. Stubblefield.
Orvil R. Barnes to Jesse M. Okelly.
H.P. Wright to Michael J. Howell.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Lakin Danielle Hyatt.
Joe Randall Skinner to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Scott Henson to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Glenna Mae Nichols to Roger Dale Fine Jr.
Tullis Development, LLC to Andrew S. Young.
Felonies
Stephanie Lorraine Snow - murder in the first degree - deliberate intent.
Misdemeanors
Terry Lynn Jones - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jose Francisco Fuentes Jr. - public intoxication.
Kaysey Denese Crawford - failure to compel child to attend school.
Brandon Claunts - failure to compel child to attend school.
Justin T. Cramer - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Adrian Marquelle Sanders - failure to compel child to attend school.
Adelaida Mares-Torres - failure to compel child to attend school.
Frankie Allen Vann - failure to compel child to attend school.
Bob Beckwith - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Northwest Arkansas Hospitals v. Rachael Woodward - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Julie White - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Barbara McDaniel - breach of contract.
Stann Hummingbird v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management v. Krista Hall - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Rhonda Kay Gammel v. Randy James Gammel.
Darrell Wayne Barnes v. Teena Marie Barnes.
Misty R. Cunnius v. Joseph Robert Cunnius.
Fire Runs
Nov. 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:47 p.m., smoke investigation, 206 E. Choctaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:17 p.m., outside fire, 14570 Shady Grove Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:35 p.m., MVA, Crafton Street and Cedar Avenue.
