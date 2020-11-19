Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gene Eloyse Phipps to Gene Eloyse Phipps.
Roy Hendley Revocable Trust to Jeffrey Tanner Hendley.
Tullis Development, LLC to Terrence Kominsky.
Nathan Pennington to Mitchell Moore.
Terrence Kominsky to David C. Brandt.
Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation to Treina Roxann Lowe.
Brenda Mark to Jeffery L. Cleveland.
Jeremy Heiple to Kenneth Yang.
Misdemeanors
Shawn Farron Floyd - violation of protective order.
Protective Orders
Carrie Collins v. Waylon Dakota Collins.
Marriages
Charles Patrick Perry, 47, Tahlequah, and Brandy Dawn Chapman, 41, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 17
Lowrey FD: 2:38 p.m., wildland fire, North 490 Road.
Death Notices
PARKER, Bill, 83, Tahlequah, roofer. Died Nov. 15. Visitation, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Nov. 21, 11 a.m., Pettit Cemetery.
CHRISTIE, Buck, 85, Hulbert, maintenance worker. Died Nov. 13. Funeral service, Nov. 19, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at New Hope Cemetery.
DOWNING, Mark Todd, 52, Tahlequah, highway courier. Died Nov. 12. No services planned.
GOWER, Jimmie "Jim" Ray, 74, Park Hill, county commissioner. Died Nov. 14. Visitation, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., McSpadden Falls Cemetery.
DRYWATER, J'Lee Nicole, 1, Tahlequah, infant daughter of Alissa Gourd and Jimmy Drywater. Died Nov. 14. Visitation, Nov. 18, 1 p.m., - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery.
