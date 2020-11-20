Court Report
Felonies
Andrew Thomas Cooper - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Issac Lee Collins - feloniously pointing a firearm.
Marcos Ibarra - stalking, throw or drop object from motor vehicle, and violation of protective order.
Edward E. Hathcoat - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Rashawd Adam Rushing - domestic abuse - assault and battery and no driver's license.
Machelle Rivas-Vazquez - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Eugene Davis - failure to compel child to attend school.
Shelli Lenice Osborne - public intoxication.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Pamela Reed - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Brandy Girdner - petition for judgment.
CK Restoration, LLC v. Terry Tkach - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Mikah McCauley v. Adam Eugene Adair.
Divorces
Thomas W. O'Laughlin Jr. v. Cara Dawn O'Laughlin.
Mark Sweeney v. Sophia J. Sweeney.
Fire Runs
Nov. 17
Tahlequah FD: 5:08 p.m., CO check, 102 Morgan St.
Nov. 18
Tahlequah FD: 3:03 a.m., vehicle fire, 19096 E. 803 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:25 p.m., alarm, 311 W. Clay St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:33 p.m., structure fire, 18746 Beaverson Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 7:16 p.m., grass fire, 301 S. State Ave.
Nov. 19
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 a.m., structure fire, 14796 N. 450 Road.
