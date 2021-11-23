Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark Qualls to Mark Qualls.
Waco Howard to Williams Guy Robinson III.
Civils
Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners v. Shelli Denise Thomas, Coltin Lee Thomas, unknown heirs - condemnation.
Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners v. The Jodeen M. Worth Revocable, Steve Worth, unknown beneficiaries - condemnation.
Marvin Standridge v. Kentucky Fried Chicken - negligence.
Divorces
Ruben Peterson v. Maricela Peterson - dissolution.
Paternity
Alec Blake Perry-Muller v. Cilla Nicole Hicks - paternity.
Marriages
Raymond Allen Berry, 72, Norman, and Diana Myers Stephenson, 72, Tulsa.
Larry Brandt Emerson, 25, Tahlequah, and Haven McKenzie Lay, 21, Tahlequah.
Clayton Lee Strong, 31, Locust Grove, and Karen Elizabeth Washington, 32, Hulbert.
Fire Runs
Nov. 18
Lowrey VFD: 2:38 p.m., motor vehicle collision, E. 640 Road and N. 559 Road.
Nov. 19
Lowrey VFD: 5:47 a.m. emergency medical response, N. 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:14 p.m., MVA, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:59 p.m., outside fire, South Park Hill Road and Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:32 p.m., outside fire, 900 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:18 a.m., outside fire, E. 796 Road and Welling Road.
Nov. 20
Tahlequah FD: 3:13 a.m., MVA, N. Grand Ave. and Grandview Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:59 a.m., alarm, 905 Main Parkway.
Nov. 21
Tahlequah FD: 8:05 a.m., MVC, S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 p.m., outside fire, S. Muskogee Ave.
Nov. 22
Tahlequah FD: 6:32 a.m., gas leak, N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:01 a.m., alarm, 609 W. Delaware St.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Pearl May, 75, Lexington, homemaker. Died Nov. 18. Graveside services Nov. 23, 3 p.m., Greenleaf Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.