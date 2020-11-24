Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas L. Wynn to Shaun Jones.
John H. Saxon III to Marc Herringshaw.
Mark W. Brownell to Devine Rowan.
Jennifer B. Woolett to Derrell Scavone.
Lloyd Holdings, LLC to Bart Frank.
Ranger Hills, LLC to Jim Burroughs.
Carl E. Faith to Mailbox Money, LLC.
Civils
Siloam Springs, Arkansas Hospital v. Josia Galinato - indebtedness.
Plaza Services, LLC v. Natasha Cook - indebtedness.
Jeremy Hawley and Amberly Phipps v. The known and unknown heir and Valerie Hawley (deceased) - quiet title.
Small Claims
Johnny Buford v. Joseph Gibson and Michael Sherrer - petition for judgment.
Marriages
James Courtney Watson, 38, Tahlequah, and Patricia Margaret Hall, 40, Tahlequah.
Toby Dale Gibson, 39, Tahlequah, and Samantha Louise Adamson, 54, Tahlequah.
Christian Ryan Abels, 40, Tahlequah, and Andrea Dawn Sprague, 37, Tahlequah.
Darren Cody Flynn, 33, Park Hill, and Natalie Marie Coleman, 27, Park Hill.
Ryan Gene Burgess, 22, Tahlequah, and Hannah Jolene Coleman, 22, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 20
Tahlequah FD: 4:30 p.m., smoke investigation, North Oklahoma Avenue and Goingsnake Street.
Nov. 21
Tahlequah FD: 3:43 p.m., MVA, Highway 62 and West Meadowview Lane.
Nov. 22
Tahlequah FD: 8:49 a.m., smoke investigation, 215 Arden St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:16 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and Woodard Road.
Nov. 23
Tahlequah FD: 5:01 a.m., outside fire, 230 E. First St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:36 a.m., smoke investigation, 307 W. Seneca St.
Death Notices
CONDREN, Dr. Stewart Michael "Mike", Ph.D, 78, Tahlequah, chemistr professor Died Nov. 21. Services, Nov. 27, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church via Zoom and Facebook Live. Burial at Muldrow Cemetery. Contact Reed-Culver Funeral Home for information to join service.
