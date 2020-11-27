Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Delbert R. Rozell to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Christopher N. Gauntt to Jennifer A. Arkison.
Susie Irene McCrery to Susie Irene Welch.
Beverly Rasmusson to Esteban Melendez.
Craig J. Loftin to Courtney Oleary.
Everlast Custom Homes, LLC to Kathleen Brookings.
Steve O. Moschak to James L. Cosby.
Jeard C. Ballew to Justin J. Vann.
Jerry Wayne Copeland to Ashley Bruner.
Denise Dawn Johnson to Brandon E. Hyslope.
Kelli L. Guy to Skyler Dell Perry.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Donald Lee Hensley Jr. - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Jacob Andrew Hume, 24, Sallisaw, and Jaycee Paige Chandler, 23, Checotah.
Traffic Report
Matthew Rachie Lee Mitchell - speed not reasonable and proper.
Roy Matthew Larson - speed not reasonable and proper, driving under revocation, no seat belt, and open container alcohol.
Linda Faye Hannis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Charity Kay Hamby - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Amanda Michelle Snow - speeding 15 mph over.
Ryan Allen Snow - no seat belt.
Darin Cash Briggs - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jacob Allen White - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alex McLain Thompson - speeding 15 mph over.
Travis Wayne Boston - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Richard Brandon Foutch - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joyce Marie Marshall - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jack Allan Most - no seat belt.
Kristen M. Leatherwood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Garrett Davis - no security verification.
Kenneth Michael Pack Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mason Kale Gray - speeding 15 mph over.
Gary Paul Ford - speeding 15 mph over.
Summer Danielle Hardy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Taylor Nicole Stone - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
DUVALL, Zaylee Little Eagle, 3 months, Tahlequah, infant daughter of Angel and Sammy Duvall. Died Nov. 23. Visitation, Nov. 30, 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery.
