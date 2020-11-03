Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Hale to Larry and Melinda Hale Revocable Trust.
Sharon J. Robertson to Kenneth Duane Cross.
Stormy Wayne Jones to William Closs Dallis.
Stanley T. Bielowicz to Ryan G. Gritts.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc to Mary Jane Dicus.
Courtney Layne Martin to Marsha Bunney.
Randy A. Neal to Eric Frank.
Margaret L. Stone Revocable Trust to Yang Neng Lee.
Lillie Mae Perry to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Nancy E. Dyson to E&E Operations Series, LLC.
Arnie Murillo to Thao Dawish Cherching.
Jesse L. Lewis to Frank E. Carlson.
Joseph Rozell to Wamoua Lee.
Jack Richard Chapman to Mark Winston Stafford.
Blake Tyler Tebow to Cynthia Lori Cartmill.
Cynthia M. Payne to Dustin A. Benoit.
Lynnette Butler to Susan L. Lavictoire.
Robert H. Willson to Jesse Lewis.
Gold Standard Builder, LLC to Jason L. Rini.
Felonies
Jason A. Flatt - failure to register as sex offender.
Misdemeanors
Timothy Barnwell - driving while under influence of alcohol, no security verification, and altering license plate.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Wenona Ridenhour - breach of contract.
American Express v. Kiley Reynolds - breach of contract.
Divorces
Angel Laconsello v. Daryn Laconsello.
Marriages
Tyler Dee Nicholson, 28, Tahlequah, and Sophia Alexis Harrod, 28, Tahlequah.
Cameron Hawk, 26, Stilwell, and Chelsea Dawn Howard, 22, McAlester.
Seth Dillon Arney, 27, Gore, and Nicole Olivia Murray, 27, Gore.
Michael Edward Scott, 36, Tahlequah, and Fanci De Speaks, 36, Tahlequah.
Chance Larkin Ross Harper, 35, Mounds, and Sarah Elizabeth Bennett, 33, Porter.
Fire Runs
Oct. 30
Tahlequah FD: 5:17 p.m., MVC, 2900 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., MVA, Highway 10 and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 6:11 p.m., fire alarm, 508 S. Cherokee Ave.
Oct. 31
Tahlequah FD; 10:27 a.m., MVA, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 12:43 a.m., MVA, Wheeler Street and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 1:14 p.m., service call, 20538 S. Timber Trail.
Tahlequah FD: 3:20 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:54 p.m., service call, 20538 S. Timber Trail.
Nov. 1
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 a.m., fire alarm, 3065 Timbles Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 3:37 p.m., structure fire, 22013 S. 497 Road.
Nov. 2
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 a.m, fire alarm, 706 Sasha Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 6:24 a.m., structure fire, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 a.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and West First Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.