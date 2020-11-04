Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brandon Espinal to Tamara Sue Schmidt.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Suzanne Myers.
Ronald D. Thompson to Ry Lee Thompson.
Brian A. Held to Larry W. Nottingham.
Bobby D. Ivins to David Webber Merrell.
Jarrett J. Hutton to Gary Bunch.
Holli Ann Chennault to Cynthia Kinsey.
Gregory Dale Davis to DC Real Estate Holdings, LLC.
Hatley Properties, LLC to GGP Assets, LLC.
Kenneth Duvall to Charles D. Delight.
Jesse D. Everly - possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Misdemeanors
Floyd Denton Hooks - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Shanina Hitchye - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Brittney Shae Kirk - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Rickie Lee Nichols - open burning EPA and DEQ violation.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Gary Bell - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Melissa Gail Funburg - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Clifton Howard - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Dashawn Williams and Nina Greenwood - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Christian Wills - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn v. Christopher Friday - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Joel Skinner - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Joni Rebecca Walema - petition for judgment.
Marriages
Marshall Bryant Rains, 32, Yukon, and Kristie Marie McGuire, 29, Stigler.
Christopher Gene Kelley, 25, Welling, and Stephanie Renae Schultz, 28, Welling.
Nolan Andrew Corry, 21, Park Hill, and Kelsey Rene Hooper, 21, Park Hill.
Cordell Monroe Breuklander, 26, Tahlequah, and Shelby Diane Sanders, 27, Welling.
Fire Runs
Nov. 2
Tahlequah FD: 2:11 p.m., electrical hazard, 18160 W. 796 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:27 p.m., MVC, Highway 82 and Park Hill Road.
Nov. 3
Tahlequah FD: 1:49 p.m., MVA, East Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 6:29 p.m., alarm, 1009 Jackson Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:37 p.m., alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
KEYS, Larry Dale, 70, Tahlequah, police officer. Died Oct. 30. Memorial service, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., Levi Cookson Cemetery.
MURPHY, Shirley Ann, 65, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 1. Visitation, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Nov. 6, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at South Bunch Cemetery.
BUTLER, Paul Matthew, 93, Tahlequah, Junior High Vice Principal and Tahlequah Schools Administrator. Died Nov. 2. Services Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
HUFF, Carol Nadine, 73, Tahlequah, LPN. Died Oct. 30. Visitation, Nov. 4, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral Service, Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery.
