Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian Polak to Trevor Smith.
Ambler Enterprises, LLC to Debra DeeDee Hensley.
Brian L. Kirk to Dian L. Housh.
Donald R. Childers II to April M. Alley.
Twila Coles to Scott Keller.
Regina Kirk to Kody Fisher.
Raymond McGee Jr. to Raymond McGee III.
Judy Jenkins to Chase Murphy.
Jesse Jones to Michael Dew.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Dustin Beck.
SAS Construction, LLC to Jimmy R. Ogden.
Steve D. Fischer to Steve and Carole J. Fischer Family Trust.
Misdemeanors
Jesse Espinoza - failure to compel child to attend school.
Charlie Lowrey - trespassing.
Spencer Allen Henson - unlawful use of cell phone.
Small Claims
Nancy Dyson v. Kacady Glory - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Gaylynn Vann v. Jose Francisco Fuentes Jr.
Taylor Nicole Gassaway v. Martin James Webb III.
Divorces
Erica Dawn Blair v. Lance McGregor.
Fire Runs
Nov. 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 a.m., smoke investigation, 941 Powell Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:16 p.m., outside fire, 1095 E. Fourth St.
Nov. 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:56 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.
