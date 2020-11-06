Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Harvey Higgins to Harvey D. Higgins.
Debra Tyner to Debra J. Bates Tyner.
Brenda Valdes to Yingtse Cha.
Mark A. Basinger to Mark A. Basinger.
Jason Santana to Ronald Cox.
Ronald Coleman Cox to Romeo D. Mallory.
James L. Metzger to Joe C. Russell.
Misdemeanors
Nellie A. Troutman - failure to compel child to attend school.
Linda Lopez - failure to compel child to attend school.
Kelly Schoefer - failure to compel child to attend school.
Lori Krueger - failure to compel child to attend school.
Carey A. Sapp - failure to compel child to attend school.
Frank Dean Brockett - possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and failure to maintain lane.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bradford Sunday - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. David Berry - breach of contract.
Synchrony Bank v. Kenna J. Estira - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Peggy Jackson - indebtedness.
Tarra Dawn Ward v. In re the name change - name change.
Marriages
Brian Keith Roop, 37, Tahlequah, and Patricia Anne Oliver, 34, Tahlequah.
Johnny Charles Wofford, 48, Tahlequah, and Angela Mitchelle Cone, 43, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Ellaura Dawn Hammond - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Paul M. Goodwin - speed not reasonable and proper.
Garrett Monrow Medlock - no seat belt.
Jordy Marquez - no driver’s license.
Archie Ray Sequichie - no seat belt.
Elijah Dane Steed - no seat belt.
Ricardo Landaverde - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brandy Rose Baillie - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Silvano Flores - no driver’s license and following too closely.
Tyler Houston Hudson - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Sinclaire A. Brickle - improper turnabout.
Joby Tucson Northington - left of center in no passing zone.
Hayden Birdtail - no driver’s license and no security verification.
Chance A. Sparks - no seat belt and no driver’s license.
Ert Levi Gailey - speeding 15 mph over.
Krause Joyceann Gower - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Scott Dean Mcauley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexandra Luree Keener - following too closely.
Jesse William Mounce - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Dominic Nathaniel Washington - speeding 16-20 mph over and failure to have driver’s license in immediate reach.
Jesse William Mounce - failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Harold Dean Payne - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Tommy Dean Edwards - speeding 15 mph over.
Haylee Madison Barnoskie - failure to yield from street.
Kevin Leon Vann - driving under suspension.
Sarah Elizabeth Price - failure to stop at stop sign.
Cole Stephen Hill - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tony Duane Starr - speeding 15 mph over.
Trynity Sue Teaney - no driver’s license and failure to stop at stop sign.
Steven S. Springwater - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Aspen Kortni Elizabeth Ford - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Terry Eugene Wheeler - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Brandy Lyn Wheeler - no seat belt.
Julie Kay Johnston - no seat belt.
Moses Randolph Givens - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Derek Anthony Wishom - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Abel Jimenez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mitchelle Leann Flowers - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Steven Douglas Statham - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Charles Thomas Gibson - taxes due state.
Vincent Ray Biggs - speeding 15 mph over.
Carolyn Marie Mannon - failure to yield from street.
Death Notices
KEYS, Larry Dale, 70, Tahlequah, police officer. Died Oct. 30. Memorial service, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., Levi Cookson Cemetery.
SIMPSON, Martha Lue, 87, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 4. Services, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
WACOCHE, Trifton Stacy, 26, Pryor. Died Nov. 1. Visitation, Nov. 8, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Towie Cemetery.
CARPENTER, Edith Arlene (Krouse), 63, Canadian, homemaker. Died Nov. 2. Graveside service, Nov. 9, 10 a.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.