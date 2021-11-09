Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Devin Gordon to Salena Gordon.
Thomas Steven Graham to Thomas Steven Graham Family Living Trust.
Michael A. Heist to Gerald Lindsey Devore.
Joshua Keys to Joshua Keys.
Wesley J. Derosier to John Maguire.
Rodney Lee Burns to Rodney Lee Burns.
Dale Dean Denwalt to Kayla R. Rector.
Yates Group, Inc. to GMC Portfolio Owner, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Barbara Ann Grimm - use drug paraphernalia (using motor vehicle), possession of schedule 1 CDS (using motor vehicle).
James Edgar Young III - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Civils
Janel Tillison v. State of Oklahoma, Department of Public Safety - drivers license appeal.
Billy Ray Pickerel v. Tittle to commercial trailer - issuance of title.
Bailey Family Trust v. FCS US LLC. - contract.
Sentinel Insurance Co., LT v. Erica Nicole Cypress - negligence.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Anna Michelle Reynolds - small claims.
Marriages
Jess Lee Crow Jr., 40, Tahlequah, and Crystal Gale Hooper, 40, Tahlequah.
Joshua Jeffrey Allen, 32, Tahlequah, and Andrea Jan Cloud, 39, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 4
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 p.m., vehicle vs. pedestrian, Willis Road and Park Hill Road.
Nov. 5
Tahlequah FD: 11:34 a.m., smoke in house, 18715. S. 585 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:45 p.m., fire alarm, 111. W. Morgan Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:35 a.m., smoke investigation, Arden Street and Hugh Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 p.m., outside fire, Basin Avenue.
Nov. 6
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 p.m., outside fire, Highway 51 and Grandview Road.
Nov. 7
Tahlequah FD: 9:58 a.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:52 p.m., smoke investigation, 121 York St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:55 p.m., structure fire, 25486 E. 785.
Tahlequah FD: 7:20 p.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Highway 51.
Nov. 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:45 a.m., structure fire, 407 W. Allen Road.
Death Notices
BEVERLY, Ann Beverly, 85, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 4. No services planned at this time, Green Country Funeral Home.
COBB, Emma Marie, 81, Tahlequah, teacher. Died Nov. 5. Funeral services Nov. 10, 10 a.m., at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Cobb Cemetery. Visition Nov. 9, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
