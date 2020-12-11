Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael Hagar to Joshua Schencks.
Lacey Dawn Oosahwee to Roy E. Ousley.
Kimberly A. Milford to Juan Olvera.
Tammie E. Weese to Tamera Newberry.
K. Wayne Mitchell to Corey Leigh Hooper.
Timothy T. Knight to Gerard Dashille.
Randy R. Robinson to Wayne Brayton.
Cheryl Denise Powers to Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
Felonies
Ethan Wayne Charles - burglary - third degree, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Misdemeanors
Ernest Ray Brundage - obstructing an officer.
Helen Amy Laverne Jones - public intoxication.
Eddie Ray Stewart - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
David Lamont Baldridge - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Farron Floyd - violation of protective order.
Protective Orders
Pamela Fielden v. Richard Douglas Fielden.
Divorces
Darla Rochelle Johnson v. Ricky Lee Johnson.
Michael K. Jefferson v. Susan Lynn Jefferson.
Candice Fagan v. Brian William Fagan.
Marriages
Chelsey Diann Collins, 26, Tahlequah, and Erin Ala Hearn, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Dec. 8
Tahlequah FD: 10:51 p.m., service call, 612 E. Rolling Hills Drive.
Dec. 9
Tahlequah FD: 11:09 a.m., MVA, East First Street and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:07 p.m., MVA, South Welling Road and E. 796 Road.
