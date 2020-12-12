Court Report
Misdemeanors
Leslie Katelynn Dodge - sell alcohol minor.
Angel Dale Angelmeyer - sell alcohol minor.
Peyton Elizabeth Meech - malicious injury to property.
Riley Loren Bechtol - unauthorized use of vehicle.
Darrell Lobaugh - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Caleb James Helsley - driving while under the influence of alcohol and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Civils
Armstrong Bank v. Jason Brown Culver, Amanda Culver, Internal Revenue Service, and Oklahoma Tax Commission - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Barbara Starr v. Randy Starr - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jacqueline Deerinwater v. Solen Deerinwater.
Divorces
Nicole Leann Garrison v. Samuel Leon Garrison.
Bryan Jennings v. Cheryl Jennings.
Marriages
Brooks Tyler Turk, 43, Owasso, and Katherine Leigh Smith, 31, Owasso.
Traffic Report
Amanda Marie Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leanna Tiger - fail to register vessel within 30 days of purchase.
George Allen Chandler - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Alexys Jennifer-Lynn Cartwright - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Trevion Martez Johnson - speeding 15 mph over.
Hunter Steven North - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Matthew Keith Malloy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Lacie Dawn Morgan - no seat belt.
Jason Kyle Richardson - no seat belt.
Misty Lynn Bohlman - no seat belt, expired registration, no security verification, and no driver's license.
Christopher A. Vandyke - no seat belt.
Kyle Grant Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tye Russell Rider - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dakotah Syawla Hooks - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Clovis Lee Estes - no security verification and defective equipment.
Trevion Martez Johnson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Janis Dene Patterson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Arrow Steven Bell - speeding 15 mph over.
Garrett Ryan Vandiver - no driver's license.
Tammy Leigh Yahola - speeding 15 mph over, driving under revocation, and no security verification.
Rachel Ann Cragg - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Larry Kevin Ingram - speeding 15 mph over, expired registration, and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Natasha Nicole Feltner - speeding 15 mph over.
Keith Bryant Sherrets - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jared Dewayne Potts - no seat belt.
Kaci Leann Goodrich - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Caitlin Elizabeth Tompkins - speeding 15 mph over.
Scott K. Garrison - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Chantell Alicia Ramsey - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Hunter David Jones - speeding 1-10 mph over.
John Ross Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jon Gordon Minor - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Arlo Caine Matthews - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Rebecca Ann Zamora - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Case Jeffrey Eubanks - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Mackenzie D. Brunk - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sky Laveil Blakley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Billy Charles Phillips - no seat belt.
Brandy Rose Baillie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexis Renee Gunn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joseph Andrew Reddoch - no seat belt.
Alec Paul Bailey - taxes due state and no security verification.
Fire Runs
Dec. 10
Tahlequah FD: 4:40 p.m., outside fire, 18093 W. Jones Road.
Death Notices
PARRIS, L.S., 83, Mannford, foreman. Died Dec. 8. Visitation, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Dec. 14, 10 a.m., Parris Cemetery.
MOUSE, Larry Gene, 53, Tahlequah, tool manager. Died Dec. 4. Visitation, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Dec. 14, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery.
